Infamous former North Providence cop can’t get pension, but town settles with ex-wife for $135,000

Michael Ciresi served nearly a decade in prison for a secret life of crime that would eventually make headlines for years. Ciresi worked with underworld informants not just to solve crimes, but to commit them. In one incident in 2004, according to trial testimony, he and a career criminal entered the apartment of a suspected drug dealer in Pawtucket shouting, “Search warrant” and “Get on the floor” before searching for drugs and money. Ciresi departed, but the career criminal got arrested, ultimately leading to the investigation into Ciresi’s activities. It was a steep fall from grace for a sergeant typically described as decorated, exemplary — but also mischievous and apt to bend the rules.

PROVIDENCE — A state judge has ruled that an infamous former North Providence police officer isn’t entitled to a pension, even as his ex-wife reached a $135,000 settlement with the town in her efforts to get half of it.

Advertisement

The civil case that followed would last for about as many years as Ciresi’s prison term: What should happen with Ciresi’s pension benefits?

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

His ex-wife, Lisa Ciresi, argued she was entitled to half, because their divorce near the start of his criminal case awarded her 50 percent of his pension.

“They had no information at the outset that she was involved in any way or had any knowledge, and from our perspective, that meant they didn’t have the right to not pay her,” said her lawyer, Carly Iafrate.

But when she tried to get her share of the pension benefits, the town ignored her. She sued, and the case dragged on for years.

Public employees in Rhode Island can lose their pensions if they’re convicted of certain crimes connected to their public service. On the other hand, there’s also a principle giving an “innocent spouse” the right to some pension benefits if they had nothing to do with the misconduct. The innocent spouse principle will be familiar to people who remember the case of former governor Ed DiPrete’s wife. The former governor — who in 1998 pleaded guilty to 18 charges of corruption while in office, and served a year in prison — could not collect his pension, but in 2004 the state Supreme Court determined that his wife, Patricia DiPrete, as an innocent spouse, could.

Advertisement

In the Ciresi case, though, a few things complicated matters for the town, its lawyer says now. As the town saw it, Lisa Ciresi was making an argument that she was entitled to part of the pension because of a divorce that gave her half of the pension benefits Michael Ciresi was entitled to. The town felt Michael Ciresi was entitled to nothing, and 50 percent of nothing is nothing, said the town’s attorney in the case, John Tarantino. And although there was never any suggestion otherwise, it took some discovery to establish beyond any shadow of a doubt that Lisa Ciresi was indeed an innocent spouse, Tarantino said.

But what eventually cleared the way for a settlement was Michael Ciresi saying in court papers in 2021 that he was giving up his efforts to get any payment from the town. The town wouldn’t have entered any settlement at all if it would give Michael Ciresi some leeway to argue that he could get his pension, Tarantino said.

Advertisement

So when he gave up his right to recover a pension, Lisa Ciresi and the town were able to come to a settlement.

Then, at the last minute, things took another turn. After the town and Lisa Ciresi went to court to finalize their $135,000 settlement, Michael Ciresi started pressing claims yet again in 2023 for his pension.

The town and Lisa Ciresi both went to court to argue Michael Ciresi had long ago given up his case. And Superior Court Judge Richard D. Raspallo agreed. In a ruling from the bench in December, Raspallo described Michael Ciresi’s legal maneuver as a way to manufacture leverage.

“Mr. Ciresi’s representation allowed him to continue to take an inactive role in the litigation, bearing no expense of time or money in pressing his claims, nor being subjected to discovery requests, but then reasserted his claims when it became convenient and advantageous, directly opposite to what he represented to the other parties and this Court,” Raspallo said from the bench.

Raspallo also found that Ciresi’s criminal conduct amounted to dishonorable service. Not only did his pension benefits not vest, he also couldn’t even get back the contributions he’d made to the plan over the years, Raspallo ruled. Everything — the benefits he’d accrued, the contributions he’d made — had been divested as a result of his criminal conduct, Raspallo said.

Ciresi also tried to get the town to pay unused vacation and sick time from his roughly eight active years on the North Providence force, but he presented no evidence that he even had any, even though he’d had years to try to do so, Raspallo concluded. Raspallo said in his December ruling that Michael Ciresi had a $130,000 child support arrearage order. He was released on parole in 2017.

Advertisement

The ruling allowed Lisa Ciresi’s settlement with the town to move forward. Raspallo made his ruling from the bench in December, but the formal dismissal of the case only came in this week after the settlement cleared. The settlement is a lump sum of $135,000 and provides for no ongoing payments.

North Providence Mayor Charles Lombardi said the result is fair to Lisa Ciresi and her family, though he acknowledged Tarantino had to talk him into it.

“What can I say?” he said. “In the end, I’m a father and a grandfather, so I do have some feelings.”

Iafrate, Lisa Ciresi’s lawyer, said fairness could have prevailed 10 years ago.

“She shouldn’t have had to wait for” Michael Ciresi to give up on trying to get the pension, Iafrate said. “By rights, they should have paid her right away.”

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him @bamaral44.