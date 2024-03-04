Critics assail Healey plan to cut funding for gambling addiction amid betting surge

The proposal , tucked deep inside her $56 billion budget plan , would reduce by half the percentage of casino gambling revenues earmarked for a public health fund that, since 2018, has supported programs to reduce the harm associated with gambling and to research its effects. If enacted, money directed to the fund could be cut by more than $6 million.

A year after Massachusetts legalized online sports betting, unleashing a torrent of gambling advertisements and wagering on everything from the Super Bowl to college basketball, Governor Maura Healey is proposing cuts to the state’s main fund for combating gambling addiction.

Advertisement

The cuts would come as researchers are still scrambling to understand the public health effects of a new era of legalized sports betting in Massachusetts. In the past year, online sports betting operators like DraftKings and FanDuel have unleashed an avalanche of advertising and celebrity endorsements. Increasingly, adolescents and teenagers are circumventing regulatory safeguards and gaining access to the new digital betting platforms, stoking concerns that the gambling industry may be sowing the seeds of a future addiction crisis.

Since the onset of mobile sports betting here, gamblers have wagered about $4.8 billion on various online platforms. More than 1 million wagering accounts were opened with online sports betting platforms, which recorded approximately 135 million transactions in the last fiscal year, according to data from the state Gaming Commission.

“This is the absolute wrong time to be scaling back funding for problem gambling,” said Representative Adam Scanlon, a North Attleborough Democrat. “It’s never been easier for people in our state to place a bet and fall into the trap of addiction and now, with these cuts, we could see programs turn people away.”

A spokesperson for the Executive Office for Administration and Finance said the administration had to explore “creative solutions” to balance the 2025 budget amid lower-than-expected tax revenues. The change would be a one-time cut to the amount deposited in the Public Health Trust Fund, which has a balance that carries from year to year. The money would be shifted to support local aid, transportation, education, and economic development, he said.

Advertisement

“There will be no impact to programming supported by the trust fund” in fiscal year 2025, the spokesperson said in a statement.

Under law, the fund receives 5 percent of the state’s gambling revenues. The proposal seeks to cut that percentage to 2.5 percent. The fund has a balance of about $25 million and helps pay for the gambling help line as well as a variety of initiatives to prevent problem gambling and to mitigate its harms.

The Gaming Commission estimates that the budget change would have reduced by $6.4 million the amount of money received by the fund in the last fiscal year, had it been implemented then. At the same time, Healey’s proposed budget calls for more than doubling state spending on advertising the lottery to $10 million from $4.5 million.

Massachusetts spent nearly $12 million on problem gambling services in the last fiscal year — more per capita than almost any other state.

Gambling addiction is on the rise in teens. What do parents need to know? Share A year after Massachusetts legalized online sports betting, some local addiction experts are seeing teenagers coming to them for help. Reporter Chris Serres explains the risk for young people and what parents should know.

Yet gambling researchers, public health advocates, and several state lawmakers say they fear losing ground in efforts to track and combat compulsive gambling — at a time when record numbers of people are placing bets online. There hasn’t been a statewide study published on the prevalence of gambling problems since 2015, when researchers at the University of Massachusetts Amherst concluded that 2 percent of the state’s adult population had a gambling problem (in line with national averages) and another 8 percent were at risk. In 2020, the state, citing funding pressures, abruptly discontinued an expansive study exploring the economic and social effects of gambling over time.

Advertisement

“With all the [gambling] advertising that’s happened over the past year . . . we need to get a good measure on its impact,” said Senator John Keenan, a Democrat from Quincy. “If we don’t get out in front of the industry now, then we will have a very significant public health problem in the near future.”

Rachel Volberg, a research professor at UMass Amherst who leads much of the state’s gambling research, said she is concerned that Healey’s budget proposal would undercut efforts to understand the impact of legalized sports wagering, including how many adolescents and other vulnerable groups are using the new technology and falling prey to addiction. Rates of problem gambling are significantly higher among sports bettors, primarily because they are engaged in a wider range of gambling activities, according to a 2022 analysis by Volberg and other UMass Amherst researchers.

“It does not seem to me to be a good idea to cut back on resources to minimize and mitigate gambling harm in Massachusetts at the very point when gambling opportunities have expanded, explosively, in the Commonwealth,” Volberg said.

Advertisement

Among the problem-gambling prevention programs that could be affected by Healey’s proposal is GameSense, which received $2.7 million in state funding last year and began when lawmakers legalized casino gambling in 2011. The program employs green-shirted staff on the casino floors who are trained to identify bettors at risk of developing a gambling problem, and can help them manage their behavior by setting limits or voluntarily banning themselves from betting. GameSense advisers also provide round-the-clock help to people betting online through its live chat service.

Marlene Warner, chief executive of the Massachusetts Council on Gaming and Health, a nonprofit that helps people with gambling problems and advocates for protections, said the budget change would be “potentially devastating” to GameSense and other outreach programs.

“We are still trying to assess the impact of a year of online sports wagering, and cutting vital services to at-risk populations would be short-sighted,” she said.

In the last three months of 2023, GameSense advisers had nearly 44,000 interactions with gamblers at the state’s three licensed casinos and fielded more than 1,300 live chat requests, according to the state Council on Gaming and Health, which operates the program under a contract with the Gaming Commission.

Many GameSense advisers are former casino workers who are familiar with the signs of problem gambling.

Jolyn Barreuther spent 25 years working craps, roulette, blackjack, and baccarat tables in casinos before becoming a GameSense manager at Encore Boston Harbor. Barreuther said she made the career move in part because she felt guilty dealing to bettors who were clearly in distress over their gambling problems, and she felt powerless to help.

Advertisement

Now, Barreuther can intervene and help people set voluntary betting limits and connect them with addiction support groups such as Gamblers Anonymous.

“Working on the other side of the table, it was hard to see great people slowly fall apart,” she said. “Sometimes I felt like I was contributing to the habit. At least now, I can make a difference in people’s lives.”

Chris Serres can be reached at chris.serres@globe.com. Follow him @ChrisSerres.