Lost, then found

That’s like leaving a good friend in the dust and driving away.

Recently, after photographing the Duxbury Beach Reservation dune nourishment project, I left my pricey camera with a 500 mm telephoto lens in the parking lot next to the Powder Point Bridge.

Unfortunately, this has happened before.

Lynn Atkins took this photo of Globe photojournalist Stan Grossfeld’s camera and 500 mm lens which he left in the Duxbury Beach parking lot. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

In the ‘90s I left my camera bag, including photo gear, passport, and 50 crispy $100 bills in the pocket under the seat of an Aeroflot flight to the outer reaches of the former USSR. When I finally realized my mistake and returned to the frozen airport, the plane was locked up tight in the snow, caps on the engines.

The cleaning crew was gone and so was my camera bag. All I had were my clothes and a roll of soft toilet paper imported from the USA.

It was too cold to cry. But as dawn approached so did two cleaning ladies, babushkas on their heads and fear on their faces. They had found my bag but were so terrified that the authorities were setting them up that they recorded the serial number of every bill and every camera and lens.

Back to the present: On this late February day in Duxbury, my mind was elsewhere. I had driven my wife to a medical procedure and was nervously awaiting a call from nurses for me to pick her up. When the phone rang, I put the camera on the ground momentarily, then promptly forgot it. Hurriedly I backed up and crossed that ricke­­­­­­ty Powder Point Bridge, worrying about my wife.

The good news was that her tests were negative. The bad news was that it took three hours for me to realize the camera was missing.

Knucklehead.

A northern harrier (hawk) flew low and slow, over Duxbury Beach. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

The Duxbury Beach parking lots are busy. Birders are looking for owls and hawks, and construction workers are spreading truckloads of sand there every day. I feared my camera had the same fate as Jimmy Hoffa.

I called Duxbury police. They said a woman had just reported finding a camera with “a very big lens.”

The woman is Lynn Atkins, a shorebird monitor for the Duxbury Beach Reservation.

Atkins wanted no reward. Nothing.

Oh, I tried. Offering my first-born son, cash, and a photo of an ass-over-tea kettle Torii Hunter chasing David Ortiz’ grand slam homerun in 2013.

Atkins doesn’t like baseball.

Lynn Atkins stood at the Powder Point Bridge at sunset after picking up trash on Duxbury Beach. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

She has worked for the USDA Forest Service in Alaska, she said, and then maintained trails for the Weston Forest and Trails Association until she felt guilty about her carbon footprint commuting from her Pembroke home. She has lived or worked much of her life, she said, in wilderness areas, including Cape Breton, New Hampshire, Vermont, Maine, Montana, Idaho, and Alaska.

“Once you’ve experienced those remote areas, the silence, clean air and water, open spaces, and abundance of wildlife, you never forget how incredible it feels,” she said in an email. “How deeply right.”

Now she routinely walks the beaches and trails of the South Shore picking up trash even though her paid job doesn’t start until May.

“That’s what I was doing when I found your camera,” she said.

“I’ve been really fascinated lately by the concept of how strong it is to give up greed/power,” she said. “To be happy with what I have, particularly as an American, relative to most of the world population.”

Atkins has a spir­­­­­itual connection to nature. Climate change makes her want to “pull her hair out.” She wonders about the compatibility of geothermal energy production and land trusts. She worries about clean water.

“It would be great if more people realized how anything they toss out or leave behind will break down and enter the water system we all drink from (micro plastics for example), or become a hazard for wildlife or some barefoot child; that the land and water everywhere is a nursery for baby wildlife of some kind — all of it sacred.”

A few days later, I walked Duxbury Beach with her and her mini Australian shepherd, Angus. She scooped up plastic straws, assorted garbage, and discarded poop bags without complaint.

As we watched, an excavator unloaded piles of sand and soil from trucks, for the Dune Restoration Project, which she supports.

An excavator unloaded trucks of dirt and sand at Duxbury Beach as part of a dune replenishment project. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

“I’m not against human engineering,” she says of the privately funded project.

Saving Duxbury Beach is important to her.

“It’s providing habitat for lots of different wildlife, particularly the piping plovers, which are endangered,” she says. “But it also protects all these houses from the intense wave action of the ocean.”

­ As the sun sets behind the Powder Point Bridge, Atkins reflects on how soothing it is to hear the ocean and watch hawks glide low over the dunes.

”Money is not important to me,” she says. “Being connected to nature, being kind to people are.”

Amen to that and for instructing me to “let the waves get in my soul.”

Thank you, Lynn Atkins, for restoring my faith in humanity.

Atkins and her dog Angus walked along the bayside of Duxbury Beach picking up trash. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

Stan Grossfeld can be reached at stanley.grossfeld@globe.com.