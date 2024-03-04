Man arrested in Wellesley after standoff with police, SWAT team, pleads not guilty to assault, larceny charges

About 40 to 50 residents from five adjacent buildings were evacuated while the SWAT team and members of the State Police bomb squad descended on the complex.

The standoff on Sunday afternoon was “resolved peacefully” after a few hours when Ryan Seely, 43, left an apartment on Barton Road and was arrested, police said. No one was injured.

A Reading man arrested after an armed standoff with police and a SWAT team at a public housing complex in Wellesley pleaded not guilty Monday to assault and battery and larceny charges in Dedham District Court.

A man had called police to report that Seely had allegedly pulled out a gun during a confrontation over a missing bag of medication.

The man told police he had been in Boston on Saturday and met some people who offered to let him stay in their apartment in Wellesley instead of renting an Airbnb, police said. The man said he agreed to pay them $40 to spend the night.

The man told police he left the apartment Sunday to buy food from a nearby store. When he returned, he noticed medication was missing from his suitcase and confronted the three people in the apartment.

One of the people displayed a handgun and told him to get out, the man told police.

Officers set up a perimeter around the building and could see people inside the apartment peering out through windows. They did not answer the phone when officers called, police said.

As the SWAT team was setting up, another man came out of the apartment with his hands over his head and was taken into custody, police said. The man said “he was just taking out the trash and didn’t know what was going on,” Police Chief Jack Pilecki said.

A woman who rents the apartment then came out and was also taken into custody, Pilecki said.

Seely then called 911 and spoke with a dispatcher, who instructed him to leave the apartment through the front door. He followed the instructions and was taken into custody, police said.

In a social media post at 6:41 p.m., police said the situation had been “resolved peacefully.”

Seely was charged with a felony count of assault with a dangerous weapon and a misdemeanor charge of larceny under $1,200, court records show.

At his arraignment on Monday, Seely pleaded not guilty and was ordered held on $1,000 bail, according to court records. His next court hearing was set for April 4.

Police did not identify the other two people who exited the apartment. One of them was taken into custody on an unrelated warrant, and the third person was released, police said.





