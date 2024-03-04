Mother of 3-year-old who was strapped to chair at Condon School said she’s ‘still in shock’ over incident

On Sunday, a spokesperson for the Boston Public Schools said that multiple employees had been placed on leave after nylon straps and duct tape were used to restrain the child at the South Boston school. In a statement, Superintendent Mary Skipper called the incident “deeply concerning.”

“I’m still in shock,” Anacelia Cuevas, 30, of Hyde Park, said in a phone interview. “I’m in denial. I just don’t want to believe that this happened to my son.”

The mother of a 3-year-old with special needs who was restrained in a chair with nylon straps at the James F. Condon K-8 School last month said Monday that she’s “furious” that her son was treated in such a harsh manner.

Advertisement

“As soon as we were made aware of this incident we took immediate action and placed staff members involved on leave,” Skipper said. “Our investigation remains ongoing, and we want to reassure all BPS families that we are working with our entire community to ensure that every student feels safe, secure, and welcome.”

The incident was first reported by WBZ-TV.

Cuevas said she wasn’t aware of the Feb. 14 incident until about two weeks later, when the state Department of Children and Families called her to say that a report of possible abuse and neglect had been filed after “my son was strapped to a chair.”

“It feels like they’re just trying to sweep this under the rug,” Cuevas said.

She said that a teacher had walked into her son’s classroom and saw that he was strapped to the chair, according to the child welfare agency’s report.

“It was not a mechanical chair for disabled children,” Cuevas said, adding that straps holding her son in the chair were “duct-taped to the floor.”

Cuevas said her son “was placed there because apparently he was in trouble. That was the quote.”

Advertisement

Her child has symptoms of autism but has not yet received a formal diagnosis, she said.

“My son is basically nonverbal,” Cuevas said. “He can say a few words here and there.”

Recently, her child had taken to saying “trouble” at home whenever a chair was mentioned.

Initially, she didn’t think anything was amiss and assumed he was using the word incorrectly, since he didn’t come home with any “bruises or cuts or visible trauma.”

But knowing what happened, Cuevas said “it makes a lot of sense now that he was in a chair for quite some time.”

Cuevas said she has removed her son and his twin brother from the school, and that officials are working on placing them in a different school.

“It’s been a tough week,” she said.

She is seeking a school “that gives them the special needs services they [require] and the safety, which is very important right now.”

A BPS spokesperson on Monday declined to comment beyond the prior statements about the matter from the district.

Requests for comment were also sent Monday to DCF and Boston Teachers Union spokespersons. The school district did not release the names of the student who was restrained or the employees placed on leave.

On Thursday, Region 2 Superintendent Mary Driscoll sent a letter to parents with children in pre-kindergarten at the Condon school to inform them of an incident involving “inappropriate use of restraints on students.”

“I want to reassure you that this matter is being fully addressed consistent with school and district policies,” Driscoll wrote. “The BPS Office of Specialized Services is in direct contact with the school to support staff with proper district protocols regarding the use of student restraints.”

Advertisement

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report. This breaking news story will be updated when more information is released.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.