Climber involved in mountain rescue recounts lessons learned above the tree line of Mt. Washington

The White Mountains don’t call everyone in the winter, but for those who hear it, the call is hard to resist. Snow, ice, and wind reshape familiar places into alien landscapes, breathtakingly beautiful, delicate, and ephemeral, and yet, at times, ferocious. The exposed area above the tree line on Mount Washington and many of its neighbors is calling more winter climbers than ever, longtime hikers say, which means there are more people to get into trouble.

AMMONOOSUC RAVINE TRAIL, N.H. — From the first steps, the way up Mount Washington was hard-packed snow and ice, beneath just enough fresh powder to show the pawprints of a small animal, a fox, perhaps, that had trotted along the trail sometime earlier.

More than an hour into the hike, the tall spruce parted, and we had gained enough altitude to gaze across the Ammonoosuc Ravine, a massive gouge on the western side of the mountain.

A guardrail covered in rime ice framed a mountain scene from the top of Mount Washington. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Michael Wejchert, guiding our little expedition, pointed to a spot high on the ravine wall where a Cog Railway train deposited him and other volunteers on Feb. 17 on a rescue mission. A solo hiker, Cole Matthes, was freezing toward certain death in whiteout conditions on a mountain famous for two things: bad weather and taking human lives.

“You can sort of see the trail we took,” he said, sweeping his arm toward the ravine wall, high above us. At the time of the rescue, sustained winds topped 90 miles per hour and the wind chill was minus 52.

Wejchert is 37, slim and fit, and an experienced climber. For about the past dozen years he has been a member of Mountain Rescue Service, a volunteer group of hard-core experts who will drop whatever they’re doing and climb into the mountains to save people in trouble.

Matthes got out alive that night due to the efforts of Wejchert and about a dozen others. The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department was rough on Matthes in its press release on the incident, saying he made “numerous poor decisions,” lacked the right gear, didn’t plan for the weather, and pressed on when he should have turned back. Matthes has acknowledged his mistakes.

Rescuers say they see the same errors in the White Mountains as regularly as the seasons.

With that in mind, the Globe wanted to report a story about the right and wrong ways to winter-climb Mount Washington, while actually winter-climbing Mount Washington.

Mountain Rescue Service member Michael Wejchert (left) and Boston Globe reporter Mark Arsenault hiked the Ammonoosuc Ravine Trail en route to the summit of Mount Washington. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Wejchert agreed to take me and Globe photographer Jessica Rinaldi as high up the 6,288-foot mountain as was safe, in a window of decent weather last Tuesday. Our trip was contingent on the forecast; Wejchert has seen too many cases of a syndrome he calls “it has to be today.” That’s the self-generated pressure to go through with a hike because you took a day off from work to do it or drove for hours to the mountains.

It is one of the biggest mistakes hikers make, because it absolutely does not have to be today if conditions are unfavorable.

“The mountains aren’t going anywhere,” he said. “You can always do a different hike, you can always recalibrate your day.”

Around noon on Feb. 17, Matthes, 22, of Portsmouth, N.H., was hiking in the Ammonoosuc Ravine when he lost the trail in blowing snow. He slid into a drainage ravine west of the Westside Trail, north of its intersection with Crawford Path, a major summit route on Mount Washington, according to New Hampshire Fish and Game. He hurt an ankle and called 911.

That afternoon, Joe Lentini, of Conway, N.H., a longtime climbing guide who joined Mountain Rescue Service in 1975, got a call from Fish and Game that there was a hiker in trouble. Lentini is the point of contact for the rescue service. When volunteers are needed to hike up into the mountains, Lentini records a message that goes out by phone to more than 50 members of MRS, who respond by keypad whether or not they can go.

“We have sort of a joke amongst a lot of the members — when they hear my voice in the middle of the night it means, ‘Oh boy, life sucks,’” Lentini said.

Lentini’s recorded call about Matthes went out at 1:21 p.m. After receiving a call, volunteers still need to gather gear, organize themselves by text and phone, drive to trailheads, and then hike, often for hours, to reach a person in distress.

“A realistic response time in the White Mountains, you’re looking at, at least five hours before somebody comes and gets you,” Wejchert said. “It’s not unrealistic to assume 12 hours in some instances.”

Knowing this, the experts want hikers to ask themselves: If something goes wrong, do you have the gear and knowledge to stave off hypothermia and stay alive for at least 12 hours? Could you survive a night in the mountains if you had to? Lentini’s recommended gear list includes warm layers; windproof shells; shelter, such as a bivouac sack; extra food; and chemical heat packs, among a number of other items.

Wejchert demonstrated how he uses a bothy bag, a light emergency shelter that offers some protection from elements on the mountain. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

On our Mount. Washington hike, Wejchert carried a bothy bag, a light emergency shelter to provide some defense from the elements. Cell service is spotty in the mountains; he also recommends a satellite messenger, a hand-held device that allows communication over more reliable satellite networks.

“The pattern I’ve seen is that people are traveling lighter, which most of the time means that they’re spending less time above treeline where things can go wrong,” Wejchert said, “but if something does go wrong, those consequences ratchet up pretty quickly.”

Matthes reported by phone that he had managed to climb out of the ravine to the Lakes of the Clouds Hut, a famous seasonal hikers hut run by the Appalachian Mountain Club, at about 5,000 feet elevation. The hut was shuttered for winter, but Matthes made it into a basement room available as an emergency shelter. At least he was out of the wind.

A frequent mistake in the Whites is to rely on weather forecasts for the towns in the mountain valleys. The weather in, say, North Conway, often has little relation to what’s going on atop Mount. Washington. The experts use the higher summits forecast from the Mount Washington Observatory. A little trick Lentini shared is to text “forecast” to the observatory at 603-356-2137. The forecast gets texted back. I did it early Tuesday before our hike and got this:

“Starting in the clear under increasingly cloudy skies then trending into the clouds. Temperatures: lower 30s. Winds: ... 35-50 mph increasing to 50-70 mph w/ gusts up to 80 mph.”

Tuesday night’s forecast called for possible snow and sleet. We wanted no part of snow and 80-mile-per-hour winds, and intended to be well off the mountain by the time the weather arrived, even if that meant turning back short of the summit.

I had climbed in New Hampshire in the winter before, though never Mount. Washington. Once on a solo winter hike of 5,249-foot Mount Lafayette, I made one of the classic blunders: going on a whim and not telling anybody my plans. Had some emergency happened, nobody would have known to look for me.

Last Tuesday, the first few miles of the Ammonoosuc Ravine Trail were hikable in microspikes, a rubbery traction device that slips over hiking boots. At Lakes of the Clouds, we peered into the shelter room where rescuers first reached Matthes more than six hours after he had called for help.

A view of the inside of Lakes of the Clouds Hut’s emergency shelter where a 22-year-old New Hampshire hiker took shelter last week until rescuers could reach him. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

On that day, Wejchert and several other volunteers boarded a special Cog Railway train, which let them off about three-quarters up the mountain, at the altitude of the Westside Trail. They hiked generally south toward the hut, about 2 miles away, wearing headlamps in the darkness, goggles, and face masks, leaving no skin exposed to the wind, the cold, and blinding snow.

“We were essentially navigating by memory and GPS,” Wejchert said. “Every once in a while, we’d get slightly off the trail, realize we’re off, stop, pull out the GPS and recalibrate — ‘OK, we’re 200 meters below the trail.’ And then we’d get back and follow it again.”

When Wejchert and his group arrived, other rescuers who had gotten there earlier had already started warming Matthes with chemical heat packs, dry clothing, and warm drinks, he said. “We were really pleased to see that he was being taken care of and was alert, conscious. The main thing was thawing out his boots, knowing that once we were able to switch socks and get warm footwear back on, then we had a good chance of convincing him to hike down.”

On the hike out, rescuers put a short rope around Matthes’s waist and held him from behind for added security on the steep, icy downhill. Wejchert linked arms with Matthes as if he was escorting him to his seat at a wedding, and the crew began the not-quite 3-mile trudge together.

They reached the Cog Railway base station at the bottom at 10:50 p.m., about 11 hours after Matthes initially fell. A tough day, but a good one for the rescuers who brought out a living person. That’s not always the case.

“I am extremely grateful to all 11 of the men who saved my life Saturday [Feb. 17] and am also extremely sorry that they had to risk their lives to save me,” Matthes, who could not be reached by the Globe, told The Associated Press.

We switched to full crampons at Lakes of the Clouds for better grip on ice that seemed hard as iron. Skies above were blue, but the horizon to the west was a dirty smudge.

Arsenault sat down to adjust his crampons as he began to descend after summiting Mount Washington. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

“That tells us that the weather front is moving in, which the forecast said it would,” Wejchert said. It was then late morning. “By the afternoon, it says there will be decreased visibility and the wind speed is gonna ramp up to 70 to 80 miles an hour. We don’t want to necessarily be moving around in that.”

If the front was closer, this was where we would have turned back — adjusted our goals, as Wejchert would say. It was easy to see why people sometimes push beyond their experience and their gear in deteriorating conditions: Though the summit was still about a mile and a half of hard hiking away, it looked right there.

The wind hit hardest the last half mile or so. Big gusts tried to shove us off the trail.

Soon we had outstanding views of the rugged northern mountains of the Presidential Range — Mounts Jefferson, Adams, and Madison, lined up in their powdered white wigs. The wind-battered summit, which in summer is typically swarmed by tourists who come by train or the auto road, was ours alone.

Wejchert descended Crawford Path after summiting Mount Washington as Mount Monroe lay on the path ahead. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff





