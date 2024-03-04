Man arrested after N.H. woman reports stalker sending text messages, loitering outside her home

Arraignment information for the man was not available.

The man’s identity was not released “in efforts to protect the privacy and identity of the victim,” New Hampshire State Police said in a statement Monday. He was charged with false personation, harassment, stalking, criminal trespassing, and loitering/prowling, the statement said.

A man was arrested after a woman in Salisbury, N.H., told authorities last month that someone posing as a State Police captain sent her text messages containing information suggesting he was watching her and then showed up outside her home, officials said.

State Police received a report Feb. 25 from a woman who said she had been receiving text messages from a person who identified themselves as a State Police captain, the statement said. The person tried to obtain information from the woman and told her that her house was being watched, State Police said.

The person described specific details in the texts that led the woman to believe the person sending the texts was watching her, according to the statement.

The woman checked her security camera and saw a person walking around her house and looking through her window, according to the statement. State Police were unable to locate anyone on the property.

During the investigation, investigators quickly identified the man, obtained a warrant, and arrested him. He is not a member of the State Police or any other law enforcement agency, according to officials.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact Trooper Tyler Griffin at 603-451‐9313 or Tyler.L.Griffin@dos.nh.gov.

