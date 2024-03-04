Demonstrators against war in Gaza march down Summer Street toward South Station

About 150 people protesting the ongoing war in Gaza marched through South Boston toward South Station Monday morning, according to Boston police and social media posts.

The protesters gathered near the entrance to Marine Industrial Park around 8 a.m. and then began walking up Summer Street, escorted by Boston police officers on bicycles. They arrived at South Station around 9:40 a.m., according to police and social media posts.

Police had shut down streets near the industrial park Monday morning.