Demonstrators against war in Gaza march down Summer Street toward South Station

About 150 people protesting the ongoing war in Gaza marched through South Boston toward South Station Monday morning, according to Boston police and social media posts.
The protesters gathered near the entrance to Marine Industrial Park around 8 a.m. and then began walking up Summer Street, escorted by Boston police officers on bicycles. They arrived at South Station around 9:40 a.m., according to police and social media posts.
Police had shut down streets near the industrial park Monday morning.
The demonstrators chanted while carrying a Palestinian flag and holding signs, one of which read: “You block aid trucks, we block your trucks.”
The marchers, many of whom were wearing the blue and white keffiyeh scarves, also held signs that read, “No justice, no peace” and “Hey Biden this is genocide.”
Traffic Advisory: Traffic is currently closed in the area of Summer Street between Drydock Avenue and Pappas Way. Summer Street and L Street is also impacted due to a protest. BPD on scene. Please seek an alternative route.— Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) March 4, 2024
This is a developing story.
