Chef-owner of Rubato in Quincy to appear Tuesday on ‘Chopped’

Laurence Louie, the chef-owner of Rubato restaurant in Quincy, will appear on the popular Food Network show “Chopped” Tuesday night, and the restaurateur hopes the national spotlight will help lead more diners to his door.

“For the restaurant, this is really good exposure,” Louie said. “I always try to think about what would be good for business, what would be good for our brand, what would be good for what we’re trying to build.”

Louie joined contestants Katie Chin, Justine Ma, and David Wang in December at a television studio in Brooklyn, N.Y., for season 57, episode 6 of “Chopped,” which is titled “A Taste of China,” according to Louie and Food Network.

Along with the contestants, host Ted Allen and judges Maneet Chauhan, Shirley Chung, and Danny Bowien will appear on the episode airing at 8 p.m. Tuesday, according to Food Network.

“Chopped,” a reality TV cooking show that began in 2009, features four chefs who compete in three rounds — an appetizer, an entrée, and a dessert — while facing a 20- or 30-minute time crunch, according to Food Network. Contestants cook with items from baskets containing unknown ingredients, and the best dishes are then selected by a panel of judges.

In the entrée round of “A Taste of China,” contestants demonstrate their “unique styles,” but judges “must still send someone’s salmon plate to the chopping block,” the description said. In the final round, two chefs find “noodles and a cool candy in the dessert basket,” the description said.

Louie and other contestants on the episode "A Taste of China" which will air Tuesday night. DawnHoffmann.com

“Does Laurence get chopped??” Rubato asked in an Instagram post.

Louie, who was one of Plate Magazine’s Chefs to Watch in 2023, couldn’t say if he did in fact, “get chopped,” but to the question he has been asked countless times — Is it all real? — Louie said “Yes, it’s in real time.”

“It’s really 20 minutes, and we really don’t know what the baskets are,” he said.

Louie said he and the other contestants were all “fast friends,” talking through their dishes and “what was going through our heads.”

“Everyone was in the same boat as me,” he said. “Everyone’s a Chinese American and up-and-coming chefs.”

Louie took over his mom’s bakery, Contempo, during the pandemic. After 22 years, Joyce Chan decided her “neck hurt and her back hurt,” and she asked her son to run the business, Louie said.

Louie, who had grown up working at the shop, flew back with his wife, Rary Ratsifa, from London, where he was the head chef at Oklava, to “redo and reimagine” the bakery.

“I grew up working [at the bakery] on weekends, for $20 for two days of work,” Louie recalled with a laugh. “It was a really meaningful space for us to be able to come back and renovate.”

With about a decade of experience as a professional chef under his belt, Louie transformed Contempo into Rubato, a “modern Cantonese and Hong Kong” restaurant, with a mix of traditional and non-traditional menu items. The “Fried Chicken Bolo Bao” is the most popular, Louie said.

While his wife had submitted an application for him to be on MasterChef years ago, Louie never imagined he would be on TV. But “Chopped” was the one show he liked, considering it a place where he could just “be a chef.”

“It’s a bit more raw,” he said. “In a lot of shows, there’s a lot of gimmicks, like do this and then you get to cook with no knives. I’m not as interested in that.”

“Chopped” reached out to Louie through Instagram and email. After responding to the inquiry, Louie went through an “intense” process with several rounds of interviews before being cast.

“It’s a pretty long process,” he said.

While he’s not a celebrity quite yet, “besides being stopped at the Quincy supermarket sometimes,” Louie joked, friends and family are “excited” to see someone they know on the big stage.

“My dad, for example, he’s always watched Food Network and he loves ‘Chopped,’” Louie said. “There’s a lot of excitement around food TV.”

To find out the result of the competition, Louie said, “tune in tomorrow night and we’ll see what happens.”

