Rhode Island man sentenced to state prison for violent parking lot robbery in 2022

A Woonsocket, R.I., man was sentenced last week to state prison after he pleaded guilty to violently robbing a person in a Providence parking lot in April 2022, Rhode Island Attorney General Peter F. Neronha’s office said.
Anthony Richardson, 21, was given a 40-year sentence last Tuesday in Providence County Superior Court, with 20 years to be served in the Adult Correctional Institutions in Cranston and the second half of his sentence suspended, with probation, Neronha’s office said in a statement Monday.
At the hearing, Richardson pleaded guilty to charges of first-degree robbery and conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery in the April 2022 case and to charges in several other pending cases, including larceny, carrying a pistol without a license, conspiracy to carry a pistol without a license, and possession of an altered firearm, the statement said.
Advertisement
“In 2022 alone, the defendant committed multiple acts of robbery and larceny, one of which caused the victim significant bodily harm,” Neronha said in the statement. “It is essential that we hold accountable those who demonstrate patterns of committing serious crimes and endangering the lives of others in the process.”
In April 2022, Richardson arranged to purchase a gold chain from a seller on Facebook Marketplace, according to the statement. Richardson drove a black Acura with an unknown passenger to meet the seller in a parking lot outside an LA Fitness gym in Providence.
The seller approached the passenger side door of Richardson’s car and the passenger grabbed the gold chain, which was wrapped around the seller’s hand, as Richardson started to drive away, the statement said. The seller was dragged several feet before he could free himself, leaving him with injuries, and Richardson drove away with the passenger and the chain, according to the statement.
Lila Hempel-Edgers can be reached at lila.hempeledgers@globe.com. Follow her on X @hempeledgers and on Instagram @lila_hempel_edgers.