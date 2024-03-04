Rhode Island man sentenced to state prison for violent parking lot robbery in 2022

A Woonsocket, R.I., man was sentenced last week to state prison after he pleaded guilty to violently robbing a person in a Providence parking lot in April 2022, Rhode Island Attorney General Peter F. Neronha’s office said.

Anthony Richardson, 21, was given a 40-year sentence last Tuesday in Providence County Superior Court, with 20 years to be served in the Adult Correctional Institutions in Cranston and the second half of his sentence suspended, with probation, Neronha’s office said in a statement Monday.

At the hearing, Richardson pleaded guilty to charges of first-degree robbery and conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery in the April 2022 case and to charges in several other pending cases, including larceny, carrying a pistol without a license, conspiracy to carry a pistol without a license, and possession of an altered firearm, the statement said.