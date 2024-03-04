Colin Channer named Rhode Island’s poet laureate

“Colin Channer is an accomplished writer whose talent and work have touched the lives of so many people,” said McKee in a statement. “I’m excited to see him continue his craft here in the Ocean State, where he will not just be a leader in poetry but serve as a poetry and literary inspiration to Rhode Islanders across our state.”

The Jamaican-born and internationally-acclaimed writer, editor, and poet was honored with the title on Friday by Governor Dan McKee.

Channer’s most recent book is “Console,” a poetry collection that was a finalist for the New England Book Awards, and was named a 2023 best book by New Yorker Magazine. Channer was also recently honored with a 2023 Barnes & Noble Writers for Writers Award, and a 2023 Richard B. Salomon Faculty Research Award from Brown University. Channer also completed fellowships in fiction and poetry from the Rhode Island State Council on the Arts in 2014 and 2015.

“To be named State Poet is a gushy surprise and leveling honor,” Channer said in a statement. “Poetry is many things, including a reachable, teachable way to strengthen empathy and stretch toward transcendence. It’s also just a bunch of fun.”

Channer is an associate professor and the director of graduate studies in the department of Literary Arts at Brown University. He is also co-founder of Jamaica’s famous Calabash International Literary Festival.

The state laureate position is a five-year commitment, created in 1987 by the Rhode Island General Assembly. Channer replaces Tina Cane who served as state poet since 2016. Previous poet laureates in Rhode Island include Rick Benjamin (2013-2015), Lisa Starr (2007-2012), Thomas Chandler (1999-2006), the late C.D. Wright (1994-1999), and Michael Harper (1988-1994).

