R.I. Labor Dept. hits Fall River company with ‘historic’ wage theft penalty, asks attorney general to investigate

WL Builders is owned by Wallyson Domingues De Almeida, a Brazilian national who employed other immigrants, and he admitted to the DLT that neither he nor his employees had green cards or documents authorizing them to work in the United States.

This settlement with WL Builders, which includes penalties and wages owed to employees, is the second-biggest that DLT has had in more than decade, according to department records.

PROVIDENCE — The state Department of Labor and Training has fined a Fall River company $869,000 for wage theft, misclassifying employees, and falsifying payroll on three public works projects in Rhode Island, and referred the case to the attorney general’s office to review allegations of a kickback scheme.

Advertisement

Despite that, WL Builders was hired as a subcontractor on three multimillion dollar projects — Rhode Island College’s Horace Mann Hall renovations and additions, the Cumberland High School transitional building, and Cumberland Hill Elementary School — and paid employees far less than the law requires and misclassified them as “independent contractors,” according to a Feb. 16 decision by DLT hearing officer Suzanne O’Donoghue.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

HV Collins Co., Inc., a Rhode Island-based company that provides general contracting, construction management and design-build services in New England, is the general contractor on the three projects.

De Almeida testified in a deposition that a superintendent for HV Collins had offered to help him find construction work because he was new to the United States — but told him to pay kickbacks of 10 percent.

De Almeida showed 37 checks that he paid to the HV Collins superintendent totaling more than $76,000, according to the DLT decision. He said that he didn’t realize he was doing anything illegal, but thought the superintendent “was offering him help for a fee, as a friend,” according to the decision.

De Almeida also said that the superintendent directed him to falsify the payroll reports to HV Collins.

Advertisement

The DLT did not penalize either HV Collins or the superintendent, Edward Domestico, who has been in the construction field for decades. However, O’Donoghue referred the case to the attorney general’s office to review for possible violations of criminal laws against kickbacks and filing false forms.

“It appears to this Hearing Officer that, unfortunately, Domestico apparently identified De Almeida as new to this country, naive and unsophisticated in construction matters,” O’Donoghue wrote. “He masqueraded as a good Samaritan, saying he would extend a helping hand to De Almeida in starting a carpentry business, instead of helping him, he engaged in a scheme with De Almeida as an apparent unwitting participant. ...The reality is that Domestico’s so-called assistance has resulted WLB’s, and thereby De Almeida’s, current perilous situation.”

Sakib A. Khan, a lawyer for HV Collins, said in an email that the company wasn’t aware of the allegations against Domestico until contacted by the Boston Globe, which sent the company a copy of the decision on Thursday.

“HVC is now investigating,” Khan wrote.

Khan confirmed that HV Collins had subcontracted with WL Builders for general carpentry work at the three projects. He said that HV Collins had turned over records to the DLT after a subpoena in June 2023, but there was no written subcontract with WL Builders.

HV Collins was willing to cooperate with the investigation, Khan wrote, but the DLT did not request further information and didn’t seek to depose or interview anyone at the company.

Advertisement

“DLT’s recitation was issued without opportunity for response by HVC and should not be accepted as anything more than a recitation of De Almeida’s allegations and admissions,” Khan wrote.

William O’Gara, the attorney representing WL Builders, did not respond to requests for comment Thursday.

A spokesman for Attorney General Peter F. Neronha, who has testified for legislation strengthening the laws against wage theft and employee misclassification, said he cares about these issues, but declined immediate comment on this specific case.

De Almeida, who came to the United States in 2018, formed WL Builders in early 2020, according to the Massachusetts Secretary of State’s office. He testified that he met Domestico in December 2020 while working for another subcontractor to HV Collins on the construction for the police department in Freetown, Mass.

De Almeida testified that Domestico invited him to work on other projects for HV Collins: a $17.57 million project at Rhode Island College’s Horace Mann Hall that began in 2020; the $2.379 million project at Cumberland High School, and the $7.42 million project at the Cumberland Hill Elementary School, both of which began in 2021.

The DLT’s investigation began in December 2021, when the Rhode Island Foundation for Fair Contracting filed a formal complaint with the DLT’s Professional Regulation Prevailing Wage Unit, alleging that WL Builders wasn’t paying its workers the prevailing wage and falsified payroll records at the Rhode Island College site.

Then, DLT’s workplace fraud investigator reviewed the projects in Cumberland and found the same problems. He filed complaints against WL Builders in May 2023.

Advertisement

All three complaints went to a hearing on Sept. 18, 2023.

State law requires that contractors and subcontractors on any publicly funded project costing $1,000 or more pay the prevailing wage to workers.

While De Almeida ended up hiring 15 employees, all immigrants from Brazil who didn’t speak English, he didn’t pay any of them the prevailing wage, according to the hearing officer’s findings.

The workers should have been paid an hourly wage rate of $33.55, with an hourly fringe benefit rate of $26.15. Instead, they were paid anywhere between $7.60 to $26.32 an hour, with no fringe benefits.

HV Collins paid WL Builders $743,493 for work on the three projects, according to invoices cited by the DLT. De Almeida paid his employees a total of $196,479.

Now, he owes them a whole lot more.

Under the DLT’s decision, De Almeida must pay his 15 employees a total of more than $414,000 to make up their missing wages, and unpaid fringe benefits — plus 12 percent interest per annum.

De Almeida was also ordered to pay the state of Rhode Island more than $455,000 in fines for misclassifying employees, falsifying payroll, and not paying the prevailing wages.

The total penalties come to more than $869,000. De Almeida has 45 days from the Feb. 16 decision to pay.

BuildRI, a nonprofit that includes contractor associations, the Rhode Island Building and Construction Trades Council, and Operating Engineers Local 57, praised the “historic penalty” against WL Builders.

Advertisement

BuildRI has long lobbied against wage theft and employee misclassification in the underground economy, including legislation passed by the General Assembly last year to increase the penalty of wage theft from a misdemeanor to a felony.

“This is fraud and corruption that has no place in Rhode Island,” BuildRI said in a statement Thursday. “Blatantly taking advantage of new Rhode Islanders who immigrated to Rhode Island in hopes of the American Dream is shameful.”

Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com. Follow her @AmandaMilkovits.