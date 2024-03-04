SCOOP: Warwick might have a mayoral race on its hands

Council President Stephen McAllister, a Democrat, is actively mulling a run against Mayor Frank Picozzi, an independent in his second term leading Rhode Island’s second-largest city.

We know that Cranston and Woonsocket will have competitive mayoral races this year. Now it’s looking like Warwick could be getting in on the action.

”I am taking a serious look at running for mayor this year,” McAllister said. “The next mayor will serve a four-year term for the first time. Warwick will be facing a number of challenges over those four years. Warwick is building two new high schools, all the one-time federal ARPA funds will have been spent, and difficult budgets will be the norm.”

McAllister said he is considering all of his options, but Governor Dan McKee and House Speaker Joe Shekarchi are hosting a fundraiser for him at the Crowne Plaza in Warwick on March 19.

McAllister ended 2023 with $39,504 in his campaign account, while Picozzi finished with $79,570.

The bigger picture: Picozzi is generally considered a popular mayor, and having millions of dollars in COVID-19 relief funds to spend over the past couple of years has been a great way to build goodwill. Even Shekarchi touted Picozzi’s endorsement two years ago.

But McAllister, whose day job is vice president of the east region for the US Chamber of Commerce, would be a viable challenger, especially if politicians like Shekarchi are willing to go all-in for him.

Running in a presidential election year could be advantageous for McAllister, although Picozzi won his first mayoral election in 2020 against Joe Solomon Sr., the incumbent Democrat at the time. Joe Biden beat Donald Trump by 13 percentage points in Warwick in 2020.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him @danmcgowan.