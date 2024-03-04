Stow man arrested after allegedly following 2 girls into Hudson church bathroom, officials say

Michael Gadomski, of Stow, was charged with two felony counts of kidnapping a child, one count of assault, and one count of disorderly conduct, according to a statement from Hudson police and court records.

A 61-year-old man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly followed two girls into a bathroom inside a church in Hudson and prevented them from leaving, officials said.

Michael Gadomski, 61, was arrested and charged with kidnapping on Saturday, Hudson police said.

He was ordered held without bail at his arraignment Monday in Marlborough District Court and is due back in court Thursday, records show. There was no attorney listed for Gadomski in the records.

On March 2, police responded about 12:30 p.m. to a report of an incident involving a man and two girls at a church on Marlboro Street, according to the statement. There, they learned that Gadomski had allegedly followed girls into a bathroom and stopped them from leaving, according to police.

The girls were not harmed, and Gadomski was taken into custody, police said.

Officials said Gadomski has allegedly engaged in “similar unwanted activity” involving the same two girls in the past.

“It is alleged that there were some prior interactions with this male subject and some people at the church that had them concerned,” Hudson Police Chief, Richard DiPersio said in an interview broadcast by WCVB-TV. “I commend those girls for their bravery and courage to leave that bathroom and inform a parent and tell them what happened.”

