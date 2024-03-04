Jack Teixeira expected to plead guilty Monday in leaked documents case

Federal prosecutors filed a motion seeking the hearing, which was granted by a judge. Such a request, which was made “with the assent” of Teixeira, typically means that the two sides have reached a plea agreement in a case.

Teixeira, 22, of Dighton, is scheduled for a change-of plea hearing at 11 a.m. in US District Court in Boston.

Jack D. Teixeira, the Massachusetts Air National Guardsman accused of leaking top secret information in an internet chat group, is expected to plead guilty Monday to federal charges in connection with the alleged disclosures, according to court filings.

Teixeira’s attorney, Brendan O. Kelley, and a spokesperson for the US attorney’s office have declined to comment on the details of the plea agreement. A spokesperson for Teixeira’s family also declined to comment.

Advertisement

During pretrial hearings, prosecutors said Teixeira faces up to 25 years in prison under federal sentencing guidelines.

Teixeira, a cyber-defense operations journeyman assigned to the 102nd Intelligence Wing at Otis Air National Guard Base on Cape Cod, is accused of posting hundreds of documents containing classified military information about the Ukraine war and other sensitive intelligence matters on Discord, a social media platform popular with gamers.

He has been held without bail at the Plymouth County Jail since his arrest in April. He pleaded not guilty last year to six counts of willful retention and transmission of national defense information in violation of the Espionage Act.

Prosecutors alleged in court filings that Teixeira “faces overwhelming evidence of having committed one of the largest disclosures of classified national defense information in the history of our nation,” and that he provided classified national defense information to foreign nationals, expressed support for a terrorist organization, and advocated violence.

The case captured global attention and fueled intense criticism of the Defense Department’s decision to grant Teixeira a high-level security clearance and its failure to detect his online activities for months, as he allegedly posted classified information, researched mass shootings, and spoke of killing people.

Advertisement

Shelley Murphy can be reached at shelley.murphy@globe.com. Follow her @shelleymurph. Sean Cotter can be reached at sean.cotter@globe.com. Follow him @cotterreporter.