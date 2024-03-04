Trial of Providence police sergeant ends in mistrial after jury deadlocks

Attorney General Peter Neronha’s office is planning to retry the case. A status conference was set for April.

The 12 jurors in Providence Superior Court were unable to reach a verdict after three days of deliberations. Judge Melissa Darigan said the jury was “hopelessly deadlocked” and declared the mistrial.

PROVIDENCE — A judge declared a mistrial on Monday in the trial of Providence police Sergeant Joseph Hanley, a 20-year veteran of the force who was accused in 2020 of punching and kicking a handcuffed suspect during an arrest in the city.

The mistrial further delays the city’s efforts to fire Hanley for what prosecutors — and Hanley’s own police department — have called excessive use of force.

Hanley, 52, was previously convicted of the misdemeanor simple assault charge by a judge in Providence District Court in March 2021. But under an obscure Rhode Island court rule, an appeal of a guilty verdict in a bench trial on a misdemeanor crime automatically prompts a new jury trial in Superior Court.

The second trial was delayed for years, in part because of the pandemic, during which time Hanley has remained employed by the police department because of the Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights, a state law which says a hearing on Hanley’s termination must wait until after the criminal case is adjudicated.

Hanley is suspended from the police department without pay, but still receives medical benefits. He reached 20 years on the force in November.

In case of an acquittal, Hanley would automatically be reinstated to the police department and receive full back pay for the years he was suspended. City leaders want him terminated.

Michael Colucci, Hanley’s defense attorney, said Monday that Hanley will continue to fight the charge.

“I would have much preferred an outright acquittal,” Colucci said outside the courthouse. “If the state decides they want to pursue this further, we’ll come back and do it again.”

He said Hanley has no intention of resigning or putting in for retirement at the police department.

During the trial, the jury was shown body-worn camera video of the incident in question, where Hanley was shown punching, kicking and verbally berating Rishod Gore, a Black man whom Hanley had just arrested. Hanley called Gore a “savage” and “animal” during the encounter, body camera footage showed. Gore testified in the 2021 trial that he considered those comments to be racial slurs.

Hanley is also shown on the video kneeling on Gore’s neck, and Gore testified in his first trial that Hanley kicked him in the head, a key subject of dispute in the trial as it was not clearly captured on the video. (Hanley did not turn his own body camera on, but the altercation was captured on another officer’s camera and on the cellphone camera of a neighbor.)

Hanley’s defense was that the use of force was justified, claiming that Gore was resisting arrest. He denied kicking Gore in the head.

Judge Brian Goldman, who found Hanley guilty in the 2021 trial, had called Hanley’s testimony an “utter fabrication of what actually occurred on that day.”

The second trial included the same witnesses as the first, prosecutors said. That included a neighbor who recorded video from above, several Providence police officers, and Gore. Hanley testified in his own defense.

Hanley’s case is one of several that has helped spur continued calls to reform the Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights, which protects officers accused of wrongdoing. In Hanley’s case, four years have passed since former Police Chief Hugh Clements, under former Mayor Jorge Elorza, sought to fire him for the April 2020 incident.

Once the criminal case is completed, a panel of three fellow law enforcement officers will decide Hanley’s fate as a police officer, according to LEOBOR. Reform efforts to change the makeup of the panel are being considered at the State House.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Steph Machado can be reached at steph.machado@globe.com. Follow her @StephMachado.