Supreme Court ruling restoring Trump to Colorado ballot will end similar challenge in Mass., Galvin says

“This morning’s decision of the United States Supreme Court makes it all the more apparent and important that voters indeed take a responsibility . . . to make the decision as to who the president of the United States is going to be,” Galvin told reporters at the State House.

Secretary of State William F. Galvin said the ruling also places an added importance on Tuesday’s elections, where he expects more than 1 million people to cast ballots between the Democratic and Republican primaries in Massachusetts.

A Supreme Court ruling on Monday restoring Donald Trump to 2024 presidential primary ballots in Colorado and elsewhere will end a similarly long-shot challenge in Massachusetts on the eve of the state’s presidential primary vote, the state’s top elections official said.

The Supreme Court released its decision a day before Super Tuesday, during which Massachusetts and more than a dozen other states will hold their presidential primary elections. The court ruled that states cannot invoke a post-Civil War constitutional provision to keep candidates from appearing on ballots because that power rests with Congress.

The decision is expected to end a challenge in Massachusetts that was first filed — and rejected by — the Massachusetts Ballot Law Commission, which sought to remove Trump from Massachusetts’ Republican presidential primary ballot because of his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol. The challenge, which was filed by the group Free Speech For People and attorney Shannon Liss-Riordan, made arguments similar to those in Colorado and Maine that Trump was ineligible hold office because he “engaged in rebellion and insurrection against the Constitution of the United States.”

The Massachusetts commission ruled that it did not have the authority to remove Trump because his name was not appearing on the ballot through a procedure the body has jurisdiction over, such as the submission of nomination papers. Rather, Trump’s name was placed on the ballot after it was submitted by the state Republican Party.

Free Speech For People and Liss-Riordan, a former state attorney general candidate, filed an appeal with a single justice at the Supreme Judicial Court, who agreed with the Ballot Law Commission. They then appealed to the full seven-member SJC, which had yet to act ahead of Monday’s Supreme Court ruling.

But that’s now moot, Galvin said.

“Even if the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court decided that it wanted to do that, that has now been foreclosed by the United States Supreme Court,” said Galvin, an eight-term Democrat. “You can enforce it for state purposes, the insurrection clause. But you can’t enforce it on the state level for federal purposes.”

Galvin said it also puts an additional onus on voters themselves.

“It also says to voters that if you really are that concerned about the insurrection clause . . . it’s up to them,” including who they vote to put in Congress, Galvin said.

John Bonifaz, an Amherst attorney and president of the liberal Free Speech For People group, said Monday that “the Supreme Court’s decision today has made a mockery of Section 3 of the 14th Amendment.”

Bonifaz called the ruling “very dangerous” and said “those who violate the oath of office and engage in insurrection become disqualified . . . are not able to be challenged by the states.”

“[The Supreme Court] has closed the door on states being able to enforce” Section 3, he said. “I think that is going to end the case in Massachusetts, as it is going to end it in other states where challenges remain pending . . . now the states have to put insurrections on the ballot for public office.”

The Massachusetts Republican Party hailed the ruling in a statement Monday, calling it a “victory for our democracy” and the right of voters to choose who they feel “most confident in representing them.”

“The efforts to keep Donald Trump off the state ballots were purely politically motivated,” said Marc Salinas, an attorney who represented Trump and the state Republican party in the challenge. “When you take politics out of the analysis, this was the only correct result.”

Galvin has already drawn at random the order of the presidential primary ballots in Massachusetts, with Trump to appear fifth among seven GOP candidates; Nikki Haley, the only other active candidate, will be listed last. Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie, who dropped out of the race in January, and others who suspended their campaigns will still appear on Massachusetts’ GOP ballot.

Galvin said Monday he expects more than 600,000 voters to cast ballots in the Democratic primary, and more than 400,000 to weigh in on the GOP race.

That would fall below turnout in the last two presidential primaries. Roughly 1.7 million voters cast ballots in the 2020 presidential primaries, with the vast majority — more than 1.4 million — voting in the Democratic primary in which President Biden prevailed over a crowded field.

More than 1.8 million voted four years earlier, with nearly double the number of people voting in the open Democratic contest than the GOP race. That year, Trump prevailed, winning 49.1 percent of the record 637,703 the ballots cast in the GOP primary.

Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him @mattpstout. Samantha J. Gross can be reached at samantha.gross@globe.com. Follow her @samanthajgross.