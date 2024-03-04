Vermont man whose 2-year-old son drowned sentenced to prison for manslaughter and OUI

The child drowned a month before his third birthday, on April 8, 2023, after his father, Darel A. Galorenzo, 35, crashed his Subaru into a mailbox and a utility pole in Clarksburg. Galorenzo then ran away on foot with the child, whom he “lost’ in the brook, which was higher than usual because of melting snow streaming down from the mountains.

A Vermont father whose 2-year-old son drowned in a brook in the Berkshires while the man fled the scene of a crash was sentenced Monday to nine to 15 years in state prison for the toddler’s death — three times the state sentencing guidelines.

On Monday, Galorenzo, of Readsboro, Vt., pleaded guilty to manslaughter and OUI charges in Berkshire Superior Court.

State sentencing guidelines called for a three-year sentence. Prosecutors asked for 12 to 15 years, while defense lawyers asked for a four-year sentence in the House of Correction. Judge John A. Agostini settled on a nine- to 15-year sentence.

After the hearing, Berkshire District Attorney Timothy J. Shugrue lamented the child’s death, “directly caused” by his father “on a cold, dark night in a river rushing with melting snow.”

In a statement, Shugrue said, “It gave me no pleasure to appear in court today to settle this horrific case.”

“Children are the most vulnerable members in our community,” Shugrue’s statement said. “They deserve our protection. Mr. Galorenzo, the child’s father, failed at this cardinal task. He put himself and his needs over the safety of his child.”

“No amount of time served will ever bring justice for the death of this innocent toddler,” Shugrue said.

On that early morning last April, emergency responders were dispatched to the scene of the crash near 443 Middle Road at 1:58 a.m. By 2:20 a.m., State Troopers and firefighters had found the child in the water. Galorenzo was present at the time.

The child was taken to the North Adams campus of Berkshire Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

No one else was in the car at the time of the crash, and there is no evidence any other vehicle was involved.





