Victims of Lewiston mass shootings to meet with commission

The commission was formed by Maine Governor Janet Mills in the aftermath of the Oct. 25 shootings. Authorities have said Army Reservist Robert Card, 40, of Bowdoin, killed 18 people and wounded 13 others at separate shootings at the Just-in-Time Recreation bowling alley and Schemengees Bar & Grille.

Victims of the mass shootings in Lewiston, Maine, last October are expected to testify Monday morning before a state commission investigating the deadly attacks, officials said in a statement.

Card was found dead Oct. 27 during a massive manhunt that involved hundreds of police officers. Investigators determined he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Advertisement

Monday’s session, the committee’s sixth public meeting, is expected to start at 9 a.m. at Lewiston City Hall, according to the statement.

The session will allow the commission “to hear from victims and others impacted by the shootings,” the statement said.

A separate meeting, scheduled for Thursday in Augusta, will invite members of the US Army to testify before the commission, the statement said.





John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.