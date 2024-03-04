Podcast: What’s up with the Washington Bridge?

On the Rhode Island Report podcast, Boston Globe reporter Steph Machado and Jim Hummel, the host of “A Lively Experiment” on Rhode Island PBS, give us the latest on the bridge crisis as Rhode Islanders await word on whether this crucial span will be torn down or repaired.

PROVIDENCE — Nearly three months have passed since the Rhode Island Department of Transportation shut down the westbound side of the Washington Bridge, and it doesn’t look like the heavily traveled Interstate 195 bridge is going to reopen anytime soon.

“I can tell you when it’s not going to reopen, which is next week — at the three-month mark, which was the original timeframe we were given when the bridge closed on Dec. 11,” Machado said. “There have obviously been additional problems with the bridge identified, and the three-month window is out the door.”

Advertisement

She noted that state officials have said they would announce whether the bridge needs to be demolished or repaired in late February or early March. “So any day now we’re expecting a decision,” she said.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

Machado also noted that a draft report by an engineering firm says options for repairing the Washington Bridge westbound are “limited, complex,” and wouldn’t completely resolve the significant problems the structure poses.

“They’re saying the bridge could fail, and it would not be caught in a routine inspection,” she said. “It also said that the chances of collapse were low. I mean, they’re not trying to to alarm people. But they’re saying that the these rods, even if they were repaired, may fail in a manner that would not be caught in a routine inspection.”

Hummel said the bridge crisis has been “disastrous” so far for Governor Daniel J. McKee.

“I think the messaging has been bad,” he said. “It’s been, ‘We ought to be grateful that lives weren’t lost because the bridge crumbled.’ I mean, that’s a great communication strategy, right?”

Advertisement

At first, it looked like the McKee administration might be able to fix the bridge in a matter of months, but now it’s looking more likely to be a matter of years, Hummel said. And that could leave the bridge as a source of frustration as voters go to the polls in the 2026 governor’s race, he said.

“We have very short memories in this state, so who knows where we’re going to be two years from now,” Hummel said. “It’s very raw right now.”

Machado said the Rhode Island Public Transit Authority has proposed cutting bus routes as the state looks for transportation alternatives amid the bridge crisis, such as a short-lived ferry service that didn’t attract many passengers. “There could be routes cut for our only real public transit system,” she said. “It certainly seems to be in conflict with the goal of helping people get around better.”

Hummel said that if a major rebuild is required, one major question is: “What are the creative alternatives to get this done as quickly as possible?”

Machado said that while many questions remain about the Washington Bridge, the number one question is: “When will the bridge reopen?”

To get the latest episode each week, follow Rhode Island Report podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and other podcasting platforms, or listen in the player above.

Advertisement

See more coverage of the Washington Bridge closure.









Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him @FitzProv.