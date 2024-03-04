As Washington Bridge closure traffic mounts, some wonder: Where’s RIPTA?

“The state has not done anything with trying to promote RIPTA with an alternative,” said Cedric, 15, a student at Providence Country Day School and a transit advocate.

EAST PROVIDENCE – Cedric Ye takes a RIPTA bus from his home on the East Side to school in East Providence just about every day. So he sees some of the traffic backups on local roads caused by the closure of the Washington Bridge westbound . And from his vantage point in his preferred seat near the rear exit door, he also has a view of how much the state is using its transit agency to deal with those traffic problems.

Advertisement

Cedric is not alone in that opinion. Transit advocates say the state has done little or nothing to use the Rhode Island Public Transit Authority to help alleviate traffic caused by the Washington Bridge westbound closure, even though one of its full buses could take dozens of cars off the road.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

In fact, right now, RIPTA has proposed cuts to a number of routes due in part to a driver shortage. Some of those cuts might be averted due to recent pay bumps for drivers, but the agency still faces broader and deeper financial troubles that its supporters say the state isn’t taking seriously.

That’s despite the role RIPTA could play in everything from fighting climate change by lowering carbon emissions to, yes, reducing congestion caused by the Washington Bridge westbound closure.

“We really have to start looking at public transit as a solution to many of the problems we have,” said state Representative Teresa Tanzi, a South Kingstown Democrat.

Tanzi said in the early days of the Washington Bridge westbound closure, she suggested things like narrowing the temporary lanes on the bridge and having one specifically dedicated to bus and emergency vehicles. The state is planning to add a new lane in each direction, but there’s no plan to dedicate one to buses.

Advertisement

RIPTA “could have been the quarterback on the bench who should have been put in,” Tanzi said.

Other ideas that transit advocates have brought up include beefing up service generally, making routes that go over the Washington Bridge free, or simply doing some robust additional promotion to encourage people to take the bus.

RIDOT did launch a ferry service from Bristol to Providence, but it didn’t draw significant ridership.

Charles St. Martin, a spokesman for the Rhode Island Department of Transportation, said in an email that RIDOT has said from the start that it “will explore all options to help with traffic congestion on the Washington Bridge, including RIPTA service.”

One potential option, St. Martin said, includes express service on routes from the East Bay using existing park and rides with ample parking. Details like potential funding sources are still being hashed out, St. Martin said.

“When there is a final, workable proposal we will share that,” St. Martin said.

State lawmakers last year made RIDOT’s director the chair of RIPTA’s board, giving Peter Alviti additional sway and a high-profile seat at both transportation agencies. Many transit advocates are wary of Alviti, which he has said is misplaced.

Governor Dan McKee’s office said in a statement for this story: “The Governor had directed RIDOT to explore all options for reducing traffic congestion on the Washington Bridge from traffic pattern changes to public transit solutions. He looks forward to reviewing and discussing RIDOT and RIPTA’s final proposal when it is complete.”

Advertisement

To be sure, RIPTA’s troubles go deeper than just not getting the call from the bench. Much of that comes down to a historic lack of funding. In his budget, McKee has proposed an additional $10 million in federal money for RIPTA – but that wouldn’t fill the full $18 million hole, much less invest in things like the ambitious transit master plan.

Some lawmakers and advocates have pressed to do more. Democratic State Representative Karen Alzate last week introduced legislation that would appropriate $78 million for the agency.

“This is a great opportunity to be bold in Rhode Island,” Alzate said.

Like others, Alzate said the state isn’t using RIPTA to help alleviate Washington Bridge traffic.

“I don’t think RIPTA has been used enough in general,” Alzate added.

In the other chamber of the General Assembly, Democratic state Senator Meghan Kallman has introduced bills to issue $100 million in bonds for RIPTA’s slate of ambitious long-term projects and to levy a surcharge on rideshare apps to fund that plan.

“We need to do a much better job as a state in considering RIPTA as we plan for lots of things, including solutions to the bridge, including the development of housing, including all sorts of stuff,” Kallman said.

Alzate and Kallman both represent Pawtucket, which would be hit especially hard by the route cuts that RIPTA is considering right now.

Advertisement

Pawtucket Mayor Don Grebien, for his part, said he’s deeply concerned about the cuts. He said he spoke with members of the governor’s office and RIPTA’s leadership about the effect of recent raises for drivers. But already, one city employee told him she’d have to find another job if one particular route that she depends on was cut.

“This stuff matters,” Grebien said. “People’s livelihoods depend on this.”

As if that wasn’t enough RIPTA controversy, the agency is also considering moving the transit center out of Kennedy Plaza. It’s been mulling that for years, but the most recent object of that mulling – a parcel of former Interstate 195 land by Interstate 95 – has drawn heated criticism from transit advocates.

Some, like John Flaherty of Grow Smart RI, say the state needs to focus on urgent challenges.

“The highest levels of state government should be focused more on stabilizing and enhancing the service first, before taking further steps on the development of a new hub,” Flaherty said.

For all of RIPTA’s troubles, though, 15-year-old Cedric Ye still loves to take the bus. If you take the 33 or 34, you might see him there in the mid-level seat between the lower and upper levels as it goes over the Henderson Bridge. It’s a good option, and he wants people reading this story to know they’ll benefit from hopping on board.

He also wants the state to take RIPTA more seriously.

Advertisement

“We need RIPTA now more than ever,” Cedric said.

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him @bamaral44.