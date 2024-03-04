7 spots in New Hampshire to watch the total solar eclipse

The highly anticipated Great North American Solar Eclipse — which will send a lunar shadow sweeping across the country from central Texas, through the Midwest, and across northern New England on Monday, April 8 — is expected to bring a wave of visitors to the Granite State eager to experience the celestial event firsthand.

Five weeks from now, for about three and a half minutes, the mid-afternoon sun over New Hampshire’s Great North Woods will be totally obscured by the moon.

“We expect a significant influx of people, which has the potential to bring business to our tourism industry during a shoulder season,” said New Hampshire Travel and Tourism Director Lori Harnois. “We do, however, want to remind residents and visitors alike to plan ahead, especially if you’re preparing to travel the day of the eclipse as there are limited routes in and out of the path of totality.”

To that end, the state launched a Joint Information Center and a dedicated website, NHSolarEclipse.com, to coordinate information-sharing. The website offers planning tips, roadway resources, lodging options, and special events.

While all of New Hampshire will experience a partial eclipse, visitors will need to go at least as far north as Lancaster, N.H., to experience a full eclipse. For those seeking the path of totality, the website’s events page includes a couple of suggestions:

Coleman State Park in Stewartstown will be open for viewing, with a “ Total Eclipse of The Parks ” event that includes kids’ activities and hot food and refreshments for purchase. Parking is “very limited,” so reservations are required for entry.

Great North Woods Center for the Arts in Columbia will host a special eclipse concert featuring Cynthia MacLeod and Gordon Belsher from Prince Edward Island. Organizers suggested attendees linger for the 7 p.m. concert as a way to avoid the crowds.

For those satisfied with a near-total eclipse, there are many events farther south:

These are just some of the events listed on the state’s website. The list will be updated, and those seeking to have their events added can submit information to the Joint Information Center via jic@dos.nh.gov.

