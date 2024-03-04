‘It doesn’t mean that we are slowing down’: Mayor Wu says of BPS school building overhaul after canceling O’Bryant project

Tiziana Dearing, host of WBUR’s Radio Boston, asked Wu whether she had taken the wrong approach in rolling out the plan first then later asking school community members for their thoughts.

Mayor Michelle Wu acknowledged in a radio interview Monday that her hopes to remake the city’s school buildings will “not go as fast” as she previously planned, after she last week she axed a proposal to move the John D. O’Bryant School of Mathematics and Science to West Roxbury . Wu said she should have sought community input before announcing the proposal, but is not abandoning the idea of using the West Roxbury site for another school.

“Did you sequence this one wrong?” Dearing asked. “Will you do it differently?”

“I think that is definitely fair,” Wu answered.

Upon announcing the plan last summer, the city lined up several high profile supporters for the plan, including Richard O’Bryant, son of the School Committee member for whom the exam school is named. But the proposed move rapidly drew opposition from the school community. Students, teachers, and parents complained that city and district leaders blindsided them.

Community members said they did not want to see the city’s most diverse exam school uprooted from its longtime home in Roxbury — the Black cultural center of Boston — to a mostly white neighborhood that isn’t easily accessible by public transit.

The proposal called for relocating the O’Bryant to a completely rebuilt facility at the now-vacant West Roxbury Education Complex on the VFW Parkway, allowing it to expand by 400 students to 2,000. Madison Park Vocational Technical High School, meanwhile, would have taken over the entire Roxbury campus that the two schools share, enabling enrollment to grow and creating space for new vocational programs.

“The goal really was to accelerate the conversation by putting on a proposal so that we could spark feedback,” Wu said on the radio show. “It is a tension and a balance between trying to make decisions in a way that moves us along, so that we can actually experience them sooner than later, and having the community really feel that these are their decisions and not just something that is sort of dictated or laid out.”

The O’Bryant project plan was just part of Wu’s broader effort to rebuild school facilities, and Wu said both the school and the West Roxbury site remain part of that plan, while the Madison Park expansion will move forward.

“We have 119 school buildings within the Boston Public Schools, and the vast, vast majority of them are in desperate need of renovation and or complete rebuilding,” Wu said. “There are, it feels like, unlimited ways to use capital dollars to make improvements.”

But the cancelation of a plan that would have dramatically overhauled two of the district’s biggest schools, after leaders spent half a year touting it, does throw a wrench in the mayor’s plans, she said.

“It will not go as fast as I was hoping that it would go,” Wu said. “But it doesn’t mean that we are slowing down or that we are easing off.”

The initial proposal was also hampered by the fact that the city did not have a commitment from the MBTA at the time that the city could build a commuter rail platform at the school site — which Wu’s administration has since received. Still, Wu said, the district gathered valuable feedback from O’Bryant students, parents, and staff on what they want for their school, which she said will be shared in a “final report.”

