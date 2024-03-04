‘Losers who are losers are never graceful,’ Biden says of Trump, and other key takeaways from New Yorker interview

Amid concerns about his age and his ability to win reelection, Biden was adamant that he is the right man for the moment and took a few digs at former president Donald Trump.

President Biden, who has been criticized for avoiding the press , gave a rare interview to Evan Osnos of The New Yorker that was published Monday with the headline, “ Joe Biden’s last campaign .”

Biden criticized the press — and pundits — for doubting him

On more than one occasion, Biden expressed frustration with the media coverage of his administration and how major issues such as the economy would shape his time in office.

“Biden takes evident pride in having been right,” Osnos wrote.

When asked if it were possible for him to reach voters who maintained the false belief that Trump won the White House in 2020 — rather than Biden — Biden “treated the question as a provocation,” Osnos wrote.

“Well, first of all, remember, in 2020, you guys told me how I wasn’t going to win? And then you told me in 2022 how it was going to be this red wave?” Biden said. “And I told you there wasn’t going to be any red wave. And in 2023 you told me we’re going to get our ass kicked again? And we won every contested race out there.”

After pausing for a moment, Biden added: “In 2024, I think you’re going to see the same thing.”

On the topic of a widely predicted recession that failed to materialize, Biden noted how analysts had been proved wrong, asking, “How many times did you and your colleagues write, ‘The recession is coming next month’?”

The president said he pursued a larger stimulus package, despite concerns, as a challenge to “the orthodoxy of trickle-down economics,” which held the view that “the only way we’re going to get inflation down is to get unemployment up to ten percent.”

“Come on. That’s how it worked in the past because we’d want to make sure the wealthy don’t get hurt. But who pays for that?” Biden said.

‘He never bungled a name or a date’ during the interview

The article delved into the apprehension over Biden’s age, particularly since a recent special counsel report on the handling of classified documents described Biden as “a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory” and claimed that he did not remember “when his son Beau died.”

In the article, others shared worries that his age, 81, could impede him in the race.

“I don’t question his competence as president,” said David Axelrod, Barack Obama’s chief campaign strategist. “You give me Biden’s record and take fifteen years off of him, and this wouldn’t be a competitive race. This is the barrier he has to overcome, and it’s a hard one, because the march of time is immutable.”

But while Osnos described Biden as a “more solemn figure now,” he said “his mind seemed unchanged” and that he “never bungled a name or a date.”

During one point in their talk, Biden pulled out a notecard with “some of Trump’s most alarming comments: his threat to terminate the Constitution, his casual talk of being a dictator on ‘Day One,’ his description of immigrants as ‘poisoning the blood of our country,’” Osnos wrote.

“What the hell!” Biden said. “If you and I had sat down ten years ago and I said a president is going to say those things, you would have looked at me like, ‘Biden, you’ve lost your senses.’”

Biden has no doubts about running again — especially against Trump

For all of the concerns about his age or current standing in the polls, Biden said he has no doubts about running for reelection, especially against Trump.

When asked if there was ever a moment where he had questioned doing so, his answer was definitive: “No.”

“But, look, if I didn’t think that the policies I put in place were best for the country, I don’t think I’d be doing it again. I’m running again because I think two things: No. 1, I’m really proud of my record, and I want to keep it going. I’m optimistic about the future,” Biden said. “And, secondly, I look out there, and I say, ‘OK, we’re just — most of what I’ve done is just kicking in now.’”

Osnos described “the offense of the contested election” as a “clearly personal” matter for Biden, writing that “Trump had not just tried to steal the Presidency — he had tried to steal it from him.”

“I’m the only one who has ever beat him. And I’ll beat him again,” Biden said.

“I’d ask a rhetorical question. If you thought you were best positioned to beat someone who, if they won, would change the nature of America, what would you do?” he added.

A look at his campaign strategy leading up to the presidential election

Four years ago, Biden pitched himself as a unifier. But Osnos wrote that “there is less of a market for that this time, and in any case he finds it hard to hide his contempt” for Trump.

This time around, the campaign will center on “the freedom agenda,” said Mike Donilon, the campaign’s chief strategist.

“The focus will become overwhelming on democracy” by November, Donilon said. “I think the biggest images in people’s minds are going to be of January 6th.”

While Republicans have long relied on a message that emphasizes freedom, Donilon said he sees an opening for Democrats to be “in a place where they usually aren’t” given how the Republican Party has transformed into the “MAGA movement.”

“At its heart, it doesn’t believe in the Constitution, doesn’t believe in law, embraces violence,” Donilon said of the GOP. Democrats can take credit for the freedom to “choose your own health-care decisions, the freedom to vote, the freedom for your kids to be free of gun violence in school, the freedom for seniors to live in dignity.”

Biden also gave “an apparent preview” on how he will discuss immigration during the campaign, Osnos wrote, after congressional conservatives, spurred by Trump, rejected a bipartisan effort to address the high-profile issue.

“I’m watching television this morning while I’m shaving,” Biden told Osnos, who recalled a Republican saying, “Well, Biden won’t support more funding for the border!”

“I mean, what the hell?” Biden said. “I’ve been pushing so damn hard for reform of the border.”

Biden urges his critics to have patience over his handling of the Israel-Hamas war

Since the war between Israel and Hamas broke out in October, Biden has faced heavy scrutiny and criticism from members of his base, particularly those in the progressive wing. While Biden at first expressed full-fledged support for Israel and its right-wing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the article noted how his tone began to shift, publicly warning Israel, for instance, against “indiscriminate attacks.”

When asked if he planned on applying more pressure on Israel, Biden said while he understands “the anger and the rage” over the brutal Oct. 7 attack by Hamas, “you can’t let the rage consume you to the point where you lose the moral high ground.”

Biden said his ideal outcome is for Israelis to “accept the creation of a Palestinian state in exchange for normalized relations with Saudi Arabia,” Osnos wrote. He also urged critics of his handling of the war to have patience.

“I don’t want to see any Palestinians killed — I think that it’s contrary to what we believe as Americans,” he said. “I think they have to give this just a little bit of time, understanding what would happen if they came into their state or their neighborhood and saw what happened with Hamas.”

“I think you’re going to see — I’m praying you’re going to see — a significant downturn in the use of force,” Biden added.

Biden on his plans to protect abortion access

In June 2022, the Supreme Court overturned its landmark Roe v. Wade decision, ending the constitutional right to an abortion that had existed for nearly 50 years. In his second term, Biden said he would aim to “pass Roe v. Wade as the law of the land” to enshrine access at the federal level.

“A few more elections like we’ve seen taking place in the states,” and Democrats might have the votes to do so, Biden said. “You’re seeing the country changing.”

“I’ve never been supportive of, you know, ‘It’s my body, I can do what I want with it.’ But I have been supportive of the notion that this is probably the most rational allocation of responsibility that all the major religions have signed on and debated over the last thousand years,” he added.

Biden does not believe Trump will concede the 2024 election if he loses

The article cited a CBS poll from January that showed half of the respondents expect “violence from the side that loses in future elections.”

Yet Biden is confident voters will reject Trump and his views.

“How can we, as a democracy, elect anyone president who says violence is appropriate?” he said.

Biden said he does not believe that Trump will concede if he loses the election again.

“Losers who are losers are never graceful,” he said. “If — and when —I win, I think he’ll contest it. No matter what the result is.”

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her @shannonlarson98.