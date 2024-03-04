Single-engine plane crashes along Tennessee highway, killing those aboard and closing lanes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Police in Nashville say that multiple people have died after a small plane crashed Monday night near an interstate highway, shutting down multiple lanes.

The single-engine plane crashed in a grassy median just off Interstate 40 near a Costco store in the western part of the city, the Metro Nashville Police Department said. Upon impact, the plane burst into flames.

Several people were aboard the plane and it appears that all were killed, police spokesperson Don Aaron said. An exact number of victims has not been determined, he said.