Mosques, protests, and phone banks: Angry Democrats in Minnesota push Biden for a Gaza cease-fire with ‘uncommitted’ effort

“We have protested, we have marched, we have done everything possible, and President Biden has still not listened to our community, has not called for a cease-fire,” said Hussein, executive director of the state’s chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, brandishing a large sample ballot the size of a restaurant menu.

First in Somali, then in English, he urged them to vote in the state’s presidential primary Tuesday. But his pitch wasn’t for a specific candidate. In a sense, at least for now as war rages in Gaza, it was against one.

MINNEAPOLIS — Friday prayers had just ended at the mosque in Karmel Mall, a sprawling gathering place for the city’s large Somali community, when Jaylani Hussein addressed the roughly 1,000 men as many rose to their stocking feet to leave.

“We need every single one of you to vote uncommitted,” he continued, punctuating his message with the Arabic word “Inshallah,” meaning “if God wills.” “This will send a strong signal to this president that the Democrats who elected him are now telling him to stop this war and to turn course.”

Similar pleas took place at mosques around the state Friday, part of a scramble by angry Minnesota Democrats to continue the momentum that the permanent cease-fire movement gained on Feb. 27. That’s when more than 100,000 voters in Michigan’s Democratic primary checked “uncommitted” to protest Biden’s continued strong support for Israel in the war started by the Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attack.

The surprisingly large numbers — 13.2 percent of the vote in battleground Michigan — delivered a warning to Biden about rising discontent among Democrats as the Gaza Health Ministry reported last week that the Palestinian death toll had topped 30,000 people. Organizers in Minnesota said they’re focused right now on simply sending a message to Biden in the primary, although some people are so upset with Biden—“Genocide Joe” some of them call him—that they’re talking about abandoning him altogether in November.

“People are just so interested in doing something,” Hussein, who is working with Uncommitted Minnesota, told the Globe after he showed some curious voters how to choose the option on his sample ballot. “And for a large number of people who are not necessarily aiming to think about punishing Biden beyond the primary but felt, ‘What can I do?’ this seems to be a very easy thing to do.”

But spreading that word quickly isn’t so easy.

“Michigan had three weeks. Minnesota now has four and a half days,” Asma Mohammed, another Uncommitted Minnesota organizer, said on a nationwide Zoom call Thursday night to recruit phonebank volunteers. “We want every single person that we know to vote uncommitted. There are people who don’t know this is an option. We need to get the information out.”

Minnesota, along with Colorado, North Carolina, and Washington state are the next targets for the national campaign because each state has uncommitted or a similar option on its Super Tuesday ballot.

Biden has been pushing for a temporary cease-fire to allow for some Israeli hostages to be released, and the US began airdropping food into Gaza over the weekend after more than 100 Palestinians were killed among chaos and Israeli gunfire surrounding an aid convoy. Vice President Kamala Harris on Sunday described the situation in Gaza as “a humanitarian catastrophe” and called for an “immediate cease-fire” for at least six weeks.

Organizers with Uncommitted Minnesota and the national campaign said Harris was responding to pressure from voters, but repeated that their demand remains a permanent cease-fire. And they’re not letting up.

Minnesota is a promising target for uncommitted votes because of its significant Muslim population, an active progressive wing, and an independent streak among its voters, who elected a third-party governor in 1998. Even Minnesota’s Democratic Party name reflects its individualism: the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party.

Biden won the state by 7.1 percentage points in 2020, but former secretary of state Hillary Clinton topped Donald Trump by only 1.5 percentage points in 2016. So there’s some risk here for Biden as a national Wall Street Journal poll released Sunday showed increased sympathy for the Palestinian people and a plurality of respondents — 42 percent — said Israel had gone too far in responding to the Hamas attack.

“For me as local party chair, I’ll be doing everything in my power to defeat Donald Trump in the fall. But we don’t defeat Donald Trump by silencing important voices within our own party,” said Joel Sipress, who heads the DFL party in the district that includes Duluth. “If our party leaders and President Biden listen to the voices of the party rank and file and if we see some meaningful change in US policy towards Israel and Palestine, I think Joe Biden will do just fine in Minnesota.”

Sipress spoke after a rally Saturday at a downtown Duluth plaza that drew about 50 people. Many of them held handmade signs that urged “Ceasefire Now” or “Free Gaza.” Some participants took direct aim at Biden with their signs and their words.

Bob Kossuth, 76, of Duluth, said he’s so disgusted with the killing in Gaza that he might not vote at all on Tuesday. If he does, he’ll vote uncommitted, although he’s not sure it will do anything to change Biden’s position.

“Sure, it sends a message,” said Kossuth, who has voted third party for president for years because he’s fed up with Democrats and Republicans on foreign policy. “Whether he’ll hear it, I don’t know.”

Azrin Awal, a 27-year-old immigrant from Bangladesh who is the first Muslim on the Duluth City Council, was emotional about the dilemma she and others face in the election.

“We don’t want a second Trump presidency, but at the same time, continuously asking us to choose the lesser of the two evils is disingenuous,” she said after speaking to the crowd.

Karl Bunday, 65, of Minnetonka, a Minneapolis suburb, said he supports calls for a cease-fire. But he doesn’t think voting uncommitted is the best way to accomplish it because it could weaken Biden and lead to a second Trump presidency.

“I respect their reasons for voting that way,” said Bunday, a DFL volunteer. “I just thought from the beginning of the campaign that the most important thing I could do as a Minnesota voter is to show support for President Biden early and often because he’s got a whole bunch of better policies than Trump has on Israel and Gaza, and on a lot of other issues.”

The state DFL chair, Ken Martin, said on Friday that people voting uncommitted are sending an important message and that “the president is listening,” but he downplayed the significance in Minnesota.

“That vote was relatively small in Michigan, I expect it to be even smaller in Minnesota,” Martin told Minnesota Public Radio.

Ismail Alwaisi, 53, of Minneapolis, approached Hussein at the mosque to check out the sample primary ballot. Alwaisi sat out the 2020 election but the situation in Gaza was pushing him to vote this year — potentially for Trump.

”We saw the four years when he was president he doesn’t want any more wars,” he said, adding he wasn’t sure about voting uncommitted but that his college-student son planned to. Trump’s even stronger support for Israel doesn’t bother him.

“On that issue, no one is different,” Alwaisi said. “They all worship Israel.”

Hussein said failure to respond to the Democratic anger “is a very dangerous calculation by the president.” He noted that people like Alwaisi flirting with voting for Trump demonstrated the depth of the anger in Minnesota.

“Muslims are so fed up … they’re not even thinking clearly,” he said.

Jim Puzzanghera can be reached at jim.puzzanghera@globe.com. Follow him @JimPuzzanghera.