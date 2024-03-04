The teacher and the open window

Our teacher is elderly yet lithe, energetic yet imperturbable. His brush strokes on rice paper fill the viewer with feeling. When he talks, everyone leans forward, because the words are art, too.

I’m often early to the Chinese brush painting class (as if this could remedy a beginner’s incompetence) and, from the car, I see the teacher wheeling his supplies toward the school entrance. In spring and summer, sunny or wet, he stops at the door and gazes at a barrel to its right, filled with lotus flowers he donated. A plant will grow even when no one looks. But he is always looking.

“White space — in Chinese, we call it empty space — is like opening a window,” he says, forming a mountain with rapid ink lines. “The paper is a hungry child who eats and eats.”

Sometimes little windows of his own open. He doesn’t often mention the past, but it’s on his website and in old interviews: raised by one parent after the other died of starvation; painting all through the Cultural Revolution; delivering takeout food and cleaning houses in this country when he first arrived. Once, adding pistil and stamen to a lily, he mentioned that food was sparse when he was a boy and he used to care for his neighbor’s cows in exchange for a meal. He was the hungry paper.

It pleases him when an appreciative postal worker stops to take photos of the garden outside his house. But others zoom past in their cars, and he cannot understand this. “Only look,” he says, with two strokes bringing an entire waterfall into focus. Only look. We look, move to our desks, and pick up our brushes with great intentions. He is still looking.

Now he is painting a pine tree with angular branches and needles. Most of his students have been with him for 7, 10, 15 years, and some have traveled with him to China. Washing their brushes after class, they talk about furnace repairs and grandchildren; attentive exchanges of longevity and friendship.

When it comes to the teacher, though, the group shows a different kind of attention. Protective and hovering questions follow at once if he mentions that he has visited a doctor: what exactly happened in the appointment, what are his symptoms, what kind of medicinal tea is he drinking? These are the concerns of veneration.

His pine needles are in perfect asymmetry when he puts down his brush. I, for one, want to lead life the way he does — reflectively, with a continual gaze, resiliently. If we paint and paint and paint, and look and look and look, maybe it is possible.

“The color is running,” he murmurs to himself, “I talk too much.” We lean forward to hear every word.

Elissa Ely is a psychiatrist.