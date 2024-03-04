A sense of where we are as we hit Super Tuesday

Responding to our arguments that a Donald Trump presidency would be disastrous, including concerns we raised about what could happen to the Supreme Court, even foreshadowing the end of Roe v. Wade, they said, “There is no difference between Trump and Hillary. Both are equally unacceptable.”

In 2016, the weekend before the New Hampshire primaries, we prepared for our quadrennial caravan with friends to the Granite State to attend campaign events. We hosted two Wesleyan University students for the weekend. On Saturday morning, before leaving for Nashua, we talked with them about the Democratic candidates. They were adamant supporters of Bernie Sanders and took the position that, if Hillary Clinton was the nominee, they would not vote in November.

Advertisement

We understand that many young people, especially those in the Gen Z cohort, are disaffected by the Biden administration’s Israel-Gaza policies and threatening to sit out the 2024 election. We sympathize with those feelings. However, if 2016 taught us anything, it is that there are compelling reasons to vote to reelect Joe Biden: women’s reproductive rights, the environment, gun control, civil rights and religious freedoms, our relationships with allies, support for democracy, and more.

President Biden has improved the lives of Americans. He deserves and needs our full and active support.

Richard Alfred

Lynn Goldsmith

Auburndale





Two great concerns above all: fate of the planet and of our democracy

In presidential election seasons, the unspoken but overriding mantra of the party leaderships and many in the media is unfailingly this: What is secondary is primary. We are seeing this with a vengeance in 2024. Examples of demagogued or overblown issues thrust to the fore include the southern border, the economy (despite an ongoing “up” cycle), crime, and the usual array of manufactured hysteria over the so-called culture wars.

Meanwhile, two life-or-death crises are largely buried. The first is climate catastrophe, whose pace toward cosmic destruction nears the point of no return.

Advertisement

The second is the furious, rolling effort of one growing faction of the GOP, its hard-core base, and its leading candidate toward imposing a de facto nativist fascist coup on the country. The success of this movement could mean the muzzling of opposition, abolition of legal rights and protections, unrestrained attacks on traditional scapegoat populations, and perhaps even the bursting of jails with anti-fascist and merely non-fascist citizens.

With these existential threats sharpening daily, what are the red-hot topics of the day? The border, the economy, and the rest of the secondary, the overblown, and the fabricated.

James Taff

Roslindale





Mass. voters can send a strong signal that a third party is the answer

It is gut check time. Americans are agitated. Many roundly reject the idea of Biden vs. Trump redux.

Massachusetts has long been a leader in the fight for liberty. Samuel Adams helped sparked the American Revolution, John Adams helped give us the US Constitution through his work on our state’s governing document, and John F. Kennedy tantalized us with the notion of Camelot.

It is time again for Massachusetts to make its mark. The notion of a third-party movement is gaining momentum. The No Labels party is working to get onto the ballot in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Maine is the only New England state so far to approve the party, along with 15 other states. The group reportedly plans to meet March 8 to discuss whether to name an independent unity ticket.

Advertisement

What can Massachusetts voters do? First, they can sign a petition to put No Labels on the ballot in Massachusetts. Second, they can vote for anyone other than President Biden or Donald Trump in Tuesday’s primary. Not voting is a cop-out. If you do not want to vote for a specific candidate on the ballot, you can write in “uncommitted.” If the combination of non-Biden and non-Trump votes exceeds the tally for each of them individually, Massachusetts would send a clear message to the nation that neither should win in November.

Bill Achtmeyer

Boston





Trump still draws a hold-your-nose vote from many

Re “Not all of the GOP is Donald Trump’s party” by Carine Hajjar (Opinion, Feb. 25): Donald Trump’s politics attract an array of Republicans, disaffected Democrats, and independents. Many, if not most, of his supporters favor his policies but not his persona. He has stuffed his jukebox with discordant and bombastic, arrhythmic, and self-absorbed tunes without self-awareness or, often, even clarity, but his voters hold their noses because he provides a clear distinction from Democratic identity politics that atomize our people, casting America into a binary polity — Western civilization bad and everything else good. (This is an overly broad generalization, but it suits the times.)

Never-Trumpers, who make up a large contingent of Republicans, will not vote for him because of his deranged statements about many issues; these voters are reluctant to support Democratic policies that they believe are wrong on the facts and that they feel distort the vision of the nation they wish to project.

Advertisement

The hold-the-nose vote has burgeoned in both major parties.

Paul Bloustein

Cincinnati