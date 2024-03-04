Roslindale’s Anthony Morales continues to make his dreams come true with BU basketball

“A lot of people in the community looked over me because they saw I had a gift,” Morales said. “I’m appreciative of that. Even if I wanted to do something stupid, they wouldn’t allow me. Archdale Projects will always be the place I represent that’s in my heart.”

He easily could have gone down a different path, but he learned from an early age to stay in his lane.

As a young boy in the Archdale Projects area of Roslindale, Anthony Morales found himself surrounded by gang activity and violence.

With four younger siblings in his shadow, and a village behind him, he mapped out a blueprint that included playing Division 1 basketball and becoming his family’s first college graduate.

Now, the former Catholic Memorial and Beaver Country Day standout is living out that dream at Boston University. The journey hasn’t been linear, but it’s been gratifying, as he has hit his stride in a breakout senior season. Morales, a smooth and versatile, 6-foot-8-inch, 195-pound forward, is averaging a career-high 9.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.9 blocks, and 0.9 steals for the surging Terriers (15-16, 10-8).

BU has ripped off five straight wins to capture the No. 2 seed in the Patriot League tournament, and Morales’s ascension is a major reason.

“He stuck with it,” BU coach Joe Jones said. “Now I think he’s really one of the more talented players in our league. He just presents a ton of issues for you with his size, athleticism, and skill. He’s carried us on his back when he’s been healthy.”

Morales discovered the sport around age 4, when his father bought him a Fisher Price hoop and he spent hours taking shot after shot. At age 8, he played with fifth- and sixth-graders on the AAU team Boston Ballers and started to realize his long-term potential.

As one of the taller players in the MIAA, he expanded his repertoire as a center for CM. He transitioned to his natural position of guard and small forward at Beaver Country Day and reclassified to give himself an extra year.

“I didn’t want to just be somebody who got a scholarship and never touched the floor,” Morales said. “I kept working to make sure my dreams became a reality.”

Morales received significant D1 interest and narrowed the field to two. Vermont was intriguing, but BU seemed more natural. He felt welcomed from the jump and could visualize himself playing in his home city.

Freshman year was tricky, as he logged just 49 minutes over five games and didn’t develop as he would have liked because of COVID restrictions.

As a sophomore, Morales averaged 3 points over 9.7 minutes a night in 29 games, but he felt like a freshman in a sense. Junior year, he put on weight and rounded out his game en route to 5.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.3 assists a night.

He put his name in the transfer portal, but ultimately decided to return to BU to complete his degree with his family in mind. Morales had come too far to pivot, and he prioritized finishing what he started.

“That’s a pretty significant achievement and something that I think will make an impact,” Jones said. “Being that example for his siblings is so important. I’m really happy for him, and very proud of him.”

Family means everything to Anthony Morales. Matt Woolverton/BU Athletics

He entered this season optimistic, but a partially torn MCL early in the season held him back. Fortunately, he didn’t need surgery; however, he ended up aggravating a herniation in his back and missing more time.

“If you would have asked me before the season how I pictured this year, I wouldn’t have had this in the cards, being out for more than half the year,” Morales said.

Undeterred, Morales stayed patient. Now, he’s averaging 21.9 minutes a night and anchoring a team with legitimate NCAA Tournament aspirations.

Morales dropped 24 points against Loyola (Md.) and 21 vs. Bucknell, hit a winning layup late against Loyola, and poured in 20 against Holy Cross Saturday.

Jones highlighted Morales’s ability to play multiple positions and said he has come a long way defensively. Even if Jones and Morales didn’t always see eye to eye on the court, their mutual respect never wavered.

Jones credits Morales for his kind heart and loyalty. An overwhelming sense of purpose, stemming from his childhood, has made this resurgence possible.

“He’s never complained,” Jones said. “He’s just trying to get it done. He’s trying to help us win a championship.”

Merrimack rolls on

Merrimack clinched a share of the Northeast Conference, earning its third regular-season title in the last five seasons. The Warriors are the only team in the nation undefeated in February (15-0) in the last two seasons … After starting the season 6-17, Brown (11-17, 7-6 Ivy) ripped off five straight wins to book its first trip to the four-team Ivy League tournament … UMass is up to 19 wins in Frank Martin’s second season — its most since 2014, when the Minutemen last made the NCAA Tournament.

Trevor Hass can be reached at trevor.hass@globe.com.