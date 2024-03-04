UConn’s Tristen Newton, Marquette’s Tyler Kolek, a Rhode Island product, among finalists for 2024 Bob Cousy Award

Alabama’s Mark Sears, Houston’s Jamal Shead, and Purdue’s Braden Smith are the other finalists.

Marquette’s Tyler Kolek, who grew up in Cumberland, R.I., and UConn’s Tristen Newton are among the five finalists for the award, which is presented by the Naismith Hall of Fame and goes to the best Division 1 point guard in the nation.

There’s a 40 percent chance the 2024 Bob Cousy Award goes to a player with New England ties.

On the women’s side, the Nancy Lieberman Award finalists include last year’s winner, Iowa’s Caitlin Clark, along with Notre Dame’s Hannah Hidalgo, Ohio State’s Jacy Sheldon, South Carolina’s Te-Hina Paopao, and Virginia Tech’s Georgia Amoore.

Marquette's Tyler Kolek leads the nation in assists per game. Morry Gash/Associated Press

Kolek, who was the 2020 NEPSAC Class B Player of the Year at St. George’s and the 2019 Rhode Island Gatorade Player of the Year, leads all Division 1 players with 7.6 assists per game to go along with 15 points and 4.7 rebounds. The 2022-23 Big East Player of the Year will miss Marquette’s final two regular-season games with an oblique injury.

Newton is attempting to become the first Huskies point guard to win the award since Kemba Walker in 2001. Newton, who transferred to UConn after three seasons at East Carolina, is averaging 15.3 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 6.0 assists in his second season for the No. 2-ranked Huskies.

The winners will be announced at a future date. Fans can support their favorite player by participating in online fan voting starting Friday.

