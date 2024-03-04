Broncos set to release quarterback Russell Wilson after two disappointing seasons

“We spoke with Russell Wilson today to inform him of his release after the start of the league year,” Broncos coach Sean Payton and general manager George Paton said in a statement. “On behalf of the Broncos, we thank Russell for his contributions and dedication to our team and community while wishing him the best as he continues his career.”

Wilson, 35, will be released after the league year begins March 13, at which point he will become a free agent. He will join a free agent class that includes quarterbacks Kirk Cousins and Baker Mayfield.

The Broncos are moving on from Russell Wilson, just two years after trading five draft picks, including two first-rounders, and three players for the former Super Bowl champion.

Wilson posted a thank you letter to Broncos fans on his social media accounts Monday afternoon.

“Over these last two years, you have welcomed my family and me with open armsa nd have embraced us as members of the Denver community,” Wilson wrote. “This city will always hold a special place in my heart. Our family grew here, we made countless memories and friendships and formed relationships that will last a lifetime.”

Wilson went 11-19 over two disappointing seasons for the Broncos, completing 63.3 percent of his passes for 6,594 yards, 42 touchdowns, and 19 interceptions. Denver acquired him, along with a fourth-round pick, for two first rounders, two second rounds, a fifth rounder, plus quarterback Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant and defensive tackle Shelby Harris.

Wilson spent his first 10 seasons in Seattle, which drafted him in the third round (75th overall) in 2012. A nine-time Pro Bowler, he was 104-52-1 with the Seahawks, winning the 2014 Super Bowl before losing in 2015 to the Patriots on Malcolm Butler’s goal-line interception. In Seattle, Wilson passed for 37,059 yards, 292 touchdowns, and 87 interceptions. Three times he has finished in the top four for Offensive Player of the Year.

The Broncos reportedly will be left with an NFL-record $85 million in dead money, and they’re also on the hook to pay him $39 million this season, minus whatever he earns in a new landing spot.

“Tough times don’t last, but tough people do,” Wilson ended his social media post. “God’s got me. I am excited for what’s next.”

