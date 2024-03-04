Bruins at Maple Leafs: Inconsistent Boston heads to Toronto

Toronto is 9-1-0 in its last 10 and sits just 6 points back of the Bruins having played two fewer games.

The Bruins have slid into second place in Atlantic and could soon be overtaken by the red-hot Maple Leafs, who host Boston on Monday night.

The Bruins’ post-All Star struggles continued on Saturday with a flat and disappointing loss to the Islanders, a 5-1 rout that marked Boston’s seventh loss in its last 10 games.

Puck drop up north is set for 7 p.m. Here’s your preview.

When: Monday, 7 p.m.

Where: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

TV, radio: NESN, WBZ-FM 98.5

Advertisement

Line: Toronto -130. O/U: 6.0.

BRUINS

Season record: 35-13-14. vs. spread: 30-32. Over/under: 31-31

Last 10 games: 3-2-5. vs. spread: 2-8. Over/under: 6-4

MAPLE LEAFS

Season record: 35-17-8. vs. spread: 22-38. Over/under: 33-25, 2 pushes

Last 10 games: 9-1-0. vs. spread: 7-3. Over/under: 7-3

TEAM STATISTICS

Goals scored: Boston 205, Toronto 219

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Goals allowed: Boston 171, Toronto 189

Power play: Boston 23.3%, Toronto 28.4%

Penalty minutes: Boston 623, Toronto 542

Penalty kill: Boston 81.4%, Toronto 78.0%

Faceoffs won: Boston 49.4%, Toronto 54.0%

Stat of the day: Boston has allowed three or more goals in each of the past 11 games.

Notes: The Bruins never got going in a 5-1 loss to the Islanders over the weekend. “We’ve got to look at why we didn’t start on time and little things at how we can get better. But our execution was pretty poor to start the game,” Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said. The Bruins also lost Pavel Zacha (lower-body injury) late in the first period, and he did not return. Boston is missing defenseman Hampus Lindholm (undisclosed injury) and did not have Matt Grzelcyk (lower body) Saturday. ... Boston is 4-4-5 since the All-Star break. ... William Nylander scored Toronto’s second goal Saturday to extend his points streak to 10 games (eight goals, 10 assists). ... Toronto defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin (head) left the game in the second period after taking a hard hit. He was playing in his first game after being acquired in a trade with the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday.

Advertisement

Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.