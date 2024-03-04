Eight defensemen the Bruins could target before NHL trade deadline

Sweeney could also opt to sell off assets for draft capital or prospects, especially if it’s a player who doesn’t factor into the franchise’s long-term plans.

With Boston currently mired in a 4-4-5 slump since the All-Star break, the case can be made that the Bruins should stand pat and ride things out with this roster as currently constituted (while incorporating younger, internal talent).

Don Sweeney and the Bruins have no shortage of options between now and the NHL’s trade deadline on March 8.

Still, Boston sits in second place in the Atlantic Division with a 35-13-14 record (84 points). And with the Eastern Conference presumably wide open, Sweeney could opt to bolster a roster in need of a shakeup.

There are several areas worth addressing, but Boston’s blue line might be the most crucial spot on the depth chart in need of a boost.

Here are eight defensemen that the Bruins could target before the March 8 deadline.

Noah Hanifin, Calgary Flames

The white whale atop Boston’s list of trade targets this season, Hanifin projects as a top-four stalwart who can both elevate this current Bruins D corps — and serve as a foundational piece moving forward.

The 27-year-old Hanifin is likely on the move from Calgary as a pending free agent and should be coveted by multiple teams thanks to his puck-moving capabilities, sturdy 6-foot-3 frame, and ability to log 20+ minutes a night.

If the Bruins were to add Hanifin and hand him a long-term deal moving forward, Boston will boast arguably the best top-four grouping in the league with him, Charlie McAvoy, Brandon Carlo, and Hampus Lindholm in place.

However, the cost to acquire Hanifin will be steep — with Boston potentially needing to relinquish its 2025 first-round pick, a blue-chip prospect like Mason Lohrei, and also move out an NHL contract or two to take on Hanifin’s $4.95 million cap hit.

Given Boston’s abundant cap space this offseason and Hanifin’s local ties as a Norwood native, the Bruins could opt to wait until the summer and try to sign him in free agency — without having to give up assets beyond a hefty contract.

Of course, Boston does run the risk of having another contender in the East acquire Hanifin before March 8 and sign him to a long-term deal before he even lands on the open market.

Jake Middleton, Minnesota Wild

Middleton may not be a potential top-pairing fixture like Hanifin, but he’s also far more than just a third-pairing D with limited capabilities. The 28-year-old left-shot D has a skillset that is valued in the postseason.

Middleton is a big body at 6-foot-3, 219 pounds, he averages close to 20 minutes of ice time per game, kills penalties, can chip in offensively (20 points in 61 games), and plays a bruising, physical game.

Considering Boston’s struggles this season when it comes to clearing the netfront and limiting Grade-A chances in front of Jeremy Swayman and Linus Ullmark, Middleton would serve as a much-needed remedy.

However, it remains to be seen if the Wild will end up being sellers at the deadline with the team just eight points out of a Wild Card spot. And even if Middleton is put on the market, it might take a lot to acquire him — especially considering he’s under contract through next year at an affordable $2.45 million cap hit.

Joel Edmundson, Washington Capitals

A physical blue-liner who played a key role in the St. Louis Blues’ 2019 Stanley Cup victory over the Bruins, Edmundson has declined a bit since hoisting the Cup. But the 30-year-old, left-shot D could still add some snarl to a playoff team in a third-pair role.

Edmundson plays a simple, meat-and-potatoes game — but he’s also capable of landing welts against opponents and clearing out Grade-A ice with his 6-foot-5, 220-pound frame. With Edmundon on an expiring contract and costing just $1.75 million against the cap, Edmundson could be an appealing rental pickup.

Nick Seeler, Philadelphia Flyers

Another appealing third-pairing option on the left side, Seeler might be the ideal target for a Bruins team currently operating with just $61,558 in cap space.

The 30-year-old Seeler is in the midst of a breakout season with Philly, averaging 16:58 of ice time for the Flyers and 2:08 of average reps on the penalty kill. Another physical D-man, Seeler has established himself as a puck magnet in 2023-24 — leading the NHL with 181 blocked shots this season.

Add in the fact that Seeler is another pending UFA accounting for a league-minimum $775,000 cap hit, and the cap-strapped Bruins seem like a logical fit.

Alexandre Carrier, Nashville Predators

A right-shot target who could potentially push a player like Kevin Shattenkirk for ice time, Carrier may not be a physical force at 5-foot-11 and 174 pounds.

But what he lacks in size, he more than makes up for with his stick work and sounds positioning out on the ice. A tenacious D-man who is averaging 18:26 of ice time per game with 114 blocks, Carrier’s underlying metrics also paint the picture of a third-pairing D who can make life miserable for opposing skaters.

According to JFreshHockey and AllThreeZones, Carrier ranks in the 98th percentile of NHL D-men in terms of entry chance prevention this season.

Carrier has scored four goals and posted 19 points over 57 games this season in Nashville, and is also on an expiring deal at a $2.5 million cap hit.

Matt Dumba, Arizona Coyotes

He may not be the same top-pairing force he was during his prime years with the Wild, but the 30-year-old, right-shot D could come in handy in a lesser role with a contending club. Dumba is averaging over 20 minutes a night in Arizona, but could thrive as more of a third-pairing option tasked with killing penalties and delivering a crushing open-ice hit when needed.

He’s not the same player who surpassed the 10-goal mark in four of his first five full seasons with the Coyotes — but Dumba still has a booming shot that can generate offense, especially if it leads to tips and rebounds.

Brian Dumoulin, Seattle Kraken

It remains to be seen if the Kraken will become sellers at the trade deadline, especially after making it all the way to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs last spring.

But if Seattle does opt to move assets before Friday afternoon, the NHL’s 32nd team could be an appealing option for a team looking to add some defensive fortitude to their blue line.

Dumoulin — who hails from Biddeford, Maine, and played at Boston College — has established himself as a physical, D-zone anchor for years, winning two Stanley Cups with the Penguins in 2016 and 2017.

The 6-foot-4 left-shot D might be more of a third-pairing option at this stage of his career, but he’s continued to post sterling numbers (86th percentile in even-strength defensive WAR) in when it comes to snuffing out scoring chances and killing plays around Grade-A ice. His cap hit of $3.2 million could create a headache for the Bruins, however.

Jamie Oleksiak, Seattle Kraken

Another key cog for the Kraken, Oleksiak is more of a top-four fixture for Seattle — averaging nearly 20 minutes of ice time per game.

The 31-year-old skater would be a top target for several teams if he’s dangled on the trade market — especially given his 6-foot-7, 257-pound frame. But considering that Oleksiak is signed through 2026, the Kraken may not be in a rush to deal him. And even if was dealt, his $4.6 million cap hit would be hard to stomach for Boston.

Conor Ryan can be reached at conor.ryan@globe.com.