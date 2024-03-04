Bruins find their game again, at least for one night, beat the Maple Leafs

Zacha’s second goal, and 14th of the season, came at 10:35 of the third and boosted the Bruins back to a three-goal lead after the Maple Leafs ended Swayman’s bid for a shutout early in the period and threatened again to push the Black and Gold into a third-period collapse.

The win, backed Jeremy Swayman’s 32 saves, left the Bruins with a 36-13-14 record in their dogfight with the Panthers for first place in the Atlantic Division.

TORONTO — Some near-forgotten shape, consistency, and defensive determination back in their tattered game Monday night, the Bruins night pinned a 4-1 loss on the Maple Leafs at the Scotiabank Arena, paced by two goals from Pavel Zacha and singles from Morgan Geekie and Jake DeBrusk.

David Pastrnak finished with three assists to improve his team-best points total to 38-52–90 for the season. It’s the third time in the 27-year-old’s career that has reached the 90–point plateau.

The Maple Leafs, the league’s highest scoring team, trimmed the Bruins lead to 3-1 with 3:52 gone in the third. After Toronto took control of the puck in the neutral zone, intercepting a flip pass, captain John Tavares scored off the rush, zipping a hard wrister by Swayman on the short side.

Swayman, with rumors swirling that he is closing in on a rich contract extension, possibly for eight years, improved his record to 20-6-8. It’s the third consecutive season that the ex-UMaine standout has reached the 20-win plateau.

In need of a strong 20 minutes to re-establish their game, the Bruins came up with a gem in the first period, strutting out to a 2-0 lead on the strength of a 13-11 shot advantage.

During the club’s morning meeting, coach Jim Montgomery said during his pregame interview with 98.5′s Bob Beers, the Bruins watched video of no fewer than eight odd-man breakdowns in Saturday night’s loss to the Islanders on Long Island. Not the way to please the coach.

“We have to get back to checking,” a frustrated Montgomery said.

Checking and shooting. When the first period ended, Geekie had his fourth goal in the last three games, and Zacha his first strike in just shy of a month.

Geekie, a throwback straight-line player, dashed to the top of the crease and scored the opening goal at 9:43. David Pastrnak collected the primary helper, dishing from the left wing circle and putting the puck right on Geekie’s stick blade at the top of the blue paint.

Just short of three minutes later, at 12:42, Zacha snapped in a power-play goal for the two-goal lead, again with Pastrnak delivering the primary apple. Zacha unloaded from the mid-slot, between the hash marks, and ex-Boston College goaltender Joe Woll had no chance to stop it.

The Maple Leafs, unlike the Islanders two nights earlier, had very few solid looks in the first on Swayman. Their best came at 16:23, already down by two goals, when Max Domi snapped off a shot from the left wing faceoff dot on a slick dish from William Nylander. A great opportunity, but Swayman handled it with ease.

DeBrusk’s goal, only his second since the All-Star break, provided a 3-0 lead that the Bruins carried into the third. The strike came with 5:07 gone in the second and with help from Charlie Coyle. The speedy DeBrusk ripped a sharp wrister by Woll from the high inner edge of the left wing circle.

Overall, though, the Bruins again were guilty of not pushing the puck enough when holding the lead. They were outshot, 13-7, in the middle period, which could have been a prescription for another night of chasing their lead. But the DeBrusk goal provided them some valuable breathing space.

The three-goal lead at the 40:00 mark was their biggest in nearly a month, dating to a 4-0 shutout of the Canucks at TD Garden on Feb. 8. The Bruins had all four goals that night in the first two periods, and allowed the Canucks only 17 shots.

