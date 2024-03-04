Celtics’ Jayson Tatum named Eastern Conference Player of the Month, while Jaylen Brown takes home weekly honors

For the month, Tatum was the only player in the league to average at least 27 points, 8 rebounds, and 6 assists while committing fewer than 2.5 turnovers per game. He shot 48 percent from the field, 35.1 percent on 3-pointers and 88.7 percent at the line as the Celtics went 9-1.

Tatum also earned the honor in October/November , linking him with Larry Bird as the only Celtics to receive the award twice in one season. Tatum’s four monthly honors are tied with Paul Pierce for second in franchise history, trailing Bird’s seven.

For the second time this season and fourth time in his career, Jayson Tatum is the NBA’s Eastern Conference Player of the Month.

Tatum also became the fourth Celtic to go nine straight games with at least five assists and five rebounds, joining Bird, John Havlicek, and Bill Russell.

Brown joins the party

While Tatum was earning the February honors, Jaylen Brown was named NBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week for Feb. 26 to March 3. It is his fourth Player of the Week nod.

Brown led the Celtics to a 3-0 record while averaging 28.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 3.0 assists in only 29.3 minutes per game. He shot better than 60 percent from the field and 45 percent from 3-point range.

In a win over the 76ers on Tuesday, he scored 31 points and became the first Celtic to top 30 points on fewer than 15 shot attempts at TD Garden since Paul Pierce in 2008.

Brown has scored at least 18 points in the first half in four of his last five games.

The Eastern Conference-leading Celtics travel to face the Cavaliers on Tuesday (7:30 p.m.) as they look to extend their 10-game winning streak.

