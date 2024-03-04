Chiefs use franchise tag on cornerback L’Jarius Sneed; work on DE Chris Jones deal continues

But the tag number of $19.8 million for Sneed is far more palatable than the roughly $32 million that would be owed to Jones, making the choice between the players an easy one.

The Chiefs entered the offseason with Sneed and All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones preparing to hit free agency, and general manager Brett Veach made it clear that he hoped to keep both of them.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs placed the franchise tag on L’Jarius Sneed on Monday, though it is uncertain whether that means one of the top cornerbacks due to hit free agency will remain with the Super Bowl champions next season.

The deadline to use the franchise tag is Tuesday.

Now comes the hard part: Will the Chiefs be able to work out a long-term contract with Jones after failing to do so the previous two offseasons, and can they likewise sign Sneed to a lengthy deal that would lower his salary cap number?

The more likely scenario is that the Chiefs, who used the non-exclusive tag that allows Sneed to talk with other teams, would try to trade him for draft capital.

That would give the Chiefs financial flexibility to keep Jones while addressing several of their more pressing concerns, including openings at left tackle and wide receiver.

“We’re always looking to get better, whether it be receiver, offensive lineman, defensive backs,” Veach said last week at the NFL’s scouting combine. “Any opportunity we can make our team better, we’ll do that. We put a high priority on the depth of our roster, so we’ll attack that much like we do all the positions and try to get the best players we can.”

The Chiefs have used the franchise tag six times over the past decade, and in three of those cases, they worked out a long-term deal. Only one time did they trade a player, and that was pass rusher Dee Ford, whom Kansas City sent to the 49ers for a second-round pick — while also landing Frank Clark, whom the Seahawks had tagged and traded.

The 27-year-old Sneed is widely considered one of the top cornerbacks potentially available.



