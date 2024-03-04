High school state tournament photos: Catching up on the playoffs action thus far

It’s been busy in high school gyms and rinks in places such as Pembroke and Leominster and Springfield over the past week, what with the MIAA and NEPSAC tourneys underway in boys’ and girls’ basketball and hockey. By highlighting work submitted through the Globe’s new high school sports photography program, we’d like to give fans across Massachusetts an opportunity to catch up on stories and moments they might have missed. Jailyn Garvin-Martin of Springfield Central High School lands after sinking a contested layup during a 55-33 victory over visiting Plymouth North in the MIAA Division 1 girls' basketball tournament on March 1, 2024. AJ ARKOETTE/WESTFIELD HIGH SCHOOL The Stoughton fans made a strong showing for what ended up being a 63-47 loss to host Canton in an MIAA Division 2 boys' basketball tournament game on Feb. 29, 2024. Mekhala Costello/Canton High School Earl Pemberton Jr. goes around a Springfield Central High defender to score a layup during Methuen's 81-68 victory over host Springfield Central in their MIAA Division 1 boys' basketball game March 1, 2024. AJ Arkoette/Westfield High School Hanover sophomore Heather McGinnis celebrates her second-period goal in what ended up being a 2-1 loss to Canton in their MIAA Division 2 girls' hockey game Feb. 29, 2024, at Metropolis Rink in Canton. Mekhala Costello/Canton High School The Leominster fan section kept up the energy throughout the Blue Devils' 78-58 victory over visiting Marblehead in their MIAA Division 2 boys' basketball tournament game on March 1, 2024. EMILY OLCOTT/SAINT BERNARD'S HIGH SCHOOL Marblehead senior Nick Lemmond lines up a free throw in the face of a rowdy Melrose student section during overtime of their MIAA Division 2 boys' basketball tourney game Feb. 28, 2024, at Stoneham High. Marblehead advanced with a 67-64 victory. Daniel Murphy/Melrose High School With the Wilmington boys' hockey team going blond for the MIAA Division 4 tournament, Joey Malvone stands for the national anthem before a 4-1 victory over Fitchburg/Monty Tech on Feb. 28, 2024, at Breakaway Ice Center in Tewksbury. Shivam Purohit/Wilmington High School Senior Matt Delcore (right) and junior Jacob Derochea celebrate Pembroke's 79-67 victory over visiting Weston in the MIAA Division 3 boys' basketball tournament on Feb. 28, 2024. Martin Ward/Pembroke High School The Pembroke High boys' hockey team skates over to its fan section to celebrate a 2-0 win against visiting Grafton in their MIAA Division 3 tournament game at at Hobomock Arena on March 2, 2024. Martin Ward/Pembroke High School Algonquin Regional freshman Ariya Tice skates away from Auburn sophomore Leah Medeiros during a 6-0 victory in an MIAA Division 2 girls' hockey tournament game at New England Sports Center on Feb. 29, 2024. Laura White/Algonquin Regional High School Junior goalie Connor Geoghan makes a save during Canton's 6-1 win over visiting North Attleborough in an MIAA Division 2 boys' hockey tournament game Feb. 28, 2024, at Metropolis Rink. Mekhala Costello/Canton High School Julian Sustache looks to the referee in disbelief during BC High's 81-65 home win over Winchester in the MIAA Division 1 boys' basketball tournament March 1, 2024. JJ PIERRE/BRIDGEWATER-RAYNHAM HIGH A fan for Springfield Central High School gets excited during the MIAA Division 1 boys' basketball game March 1, 2024. Visiting Methuen advanced in the state tournament with an 81-68 victory. AJ Arkoette/Westfield High School Senior Maddie Dugan of Notre Dame Academy (Worcester) soars in a layup attempt during a 50-41 over visiting Lynn Classical in the MIAA Division 3 girls' basketball tournament on Feb. 26, 2024. Erika Larson/Notre Dame Academy (Worcester) Canton senior Zaza Francoeur takes off for the rim during a 63-47 win over visiting Stoughton in an MIAA Division 2 boys' basketball tournament game on Feb. 29, 2024. Mekhala Costello/Canton High School Cason Faulk (3) flexes and stares down a Shrewsbury defender after an and-1 during
Bridgewater-Raynham's 84-65 home victory in the MIAA Division 1 boys' basketball tournament on Feb 26, 2024. JJ PIERRE/BRIDGEWATER-RAYNHAM HIGH Saint John's (Shrewsbury) boys' hockey team celebrates Luke Gerardi's overtime goal, which gave the Pioneers a 3-2 victory over Central Catholic in the MIAA Division 1 tournament on Feb. 28, 2024, at New England Sports Center in Marlborough. EMILY OLCOTT/SAINT BERNARD'S HIGH SCHOOL
