Raptors sign former Celtic Kelly Olynyk to two-year extension

“We’ve been a fan of Kelly’s game for a long time and are thrilled he will continue his career in Toronto,” Raptors general manager Bobby Webster said in a statement.

TORONTO — The Raptors signed center Kelly Olynyk to a two-year contract extension Monday, less than a month after acquiring him from Utah in a deal ahead of the trade deadline.

Olynyk is averaging 8.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 4.2 assists in 59 games with the Jazz and Raptors this season.

The 32-year-old Toronto-born Olynyk is in his 11th NBA season. The 13th overall pick by the Celtics in the 2013 draft, he played four seasons for the Celtics before moving on to Miami, Houston, Detroit, and the Jazz. Olynyk also played for the Canadian team that won bronze at the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

In Boston, Olynyk is best known for his Game 7 performance in the 2017 Eastern Conference semifinals, when he scored 26 points to help close out the Wizards and send Boston to its first Eastern Conference Final since the Big 3 era.

Toronto acquired Olynyk and guard Ochai Agbaji on Feb. 8, sending guard Kira Lewis Jr., forward Otto Porter Jr., and a 2024 first-round draft pick to Utah.

The Raptors are 23-38, 12th in the Eastern Conference. All-Star forward Scottie Barnes is out indefinitely after breaking his left hand in Friday’s loss to Golden State, while center Jakob Poeltl exited Sunday’s win over Charlotte because of a dislocated pinkie.

On Monday, the Raptors said Poeltl and guard Bruce Brown (right knee) would miss Tuesday’s game against New Orleans. Brown also sat out Sunday.