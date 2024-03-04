Patriots have made an offer to impending free agent Kendrick Bourne

The Patriots have offered wide receiver Kendrick Bourne a new deal ahead of free agency, according to a league source.
Bourne, who will turn 29 in August, was one of the most reliable aspects of the New England passing game last season before sustaining a season-ending knee injury. In eight games, he had 37 catches for 406 yards and four touchdowns.
The 6-foot-1-inch, 205-pounder, who has spent seven seasons in the NFL (four with San Francisco before joining the Patriots for the 2021 season), has 264 career catches for 3,409 yards and 21 touchdowns.
On social media this offseason, Bourne certainly has sounded amenable to the idea of a return to New England, commenting, “Make the Patriots bring me back!” following an Instagram post from DeMario Douglas.
Advertisement
Bourne is one of several pending free agents on the Patriots roster, a group that includes offensive lineman Mike Onwenu, safety Kyle Dugger, outside linebacker Josh Uche, and tight ends Hunter Henry, Mike Gesicki, and Pharaoh Brown.
If Bourne reaches free agency later this month, he isn’t expected to be among the top-tier receivers on the market, but the smart, well-respected, and versatile veteran should find no shortage of suitors. The Bills, Colts, Browns, and Texans could be in the market for him.
Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him @cpriceglobe.