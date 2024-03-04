Patriots have made an offer to impending free agent Kendrick Bourne

The Patriots have offered wide receiver Kendrick Bourne a new deal ahead of free agency, according to a league source.

Bourne, who will turn 29 in August, was one of the most reliable aspects of the New England passing game last season before sustaining a season-ending knee injury. In eight games, he had 37 catches for 406 yards and four touchdowns.

The 6-foot-1-inch, 205-pounder, who has spent seven seasons in the NFL (four with San Francisco before joining the Patriots for the 2021 season), has 264 career catches for 3,409 yards and 21 touchdowns.