No. 4 North Andover boys’ basketball clamps down, eliminates No. 13 Newton North in Division 1 tourney

Wolinski’s 3-pointer punctuated a defining 9-0 fourth-quarter run, helping fourth-seeded North Andover pull away from a tough Newton North squad for a 59-47 win in Monday’s Division 1 boys’ basketball second-round matchup at North Andover High.

The fans at Crozier Gymnasium intently watched the ball travel through the air and then swish the net, prompting the biggest cheer of the night from the capacity crowd.

NORTH ANDOVER — Zach Wolinski dribbled at the top of the key, pushed the ball between his legs, and rose for a contested shot in one smooth rhythm.

“We knew it was going to be a rock fight,” said Wolinski. “We had to be the tougher team. We stayed physical with them. I’m really proud of our team.”

Wolinski, the Merrimack Valley Conference MVP, finished with a game-high 29 points. He made five 3-pointers and hit a series of tough driving layups, providing big buckets in a game ruled by defense.

“He’s that guy,” said North Andover coach Paul Tanglis. “We’re going to lean on him as long as we can. He just lives for this kind of moment.”

While Wolinski was fueling the offense, the Scarlet Knights (18-4) received a team effort on defense. With the hosts on top, 42-39, entering the fourth, guards Niko Catalano and Cam Bethel, and forward Jake Saalfrank provided stellar defense to hold the No. 13 Tigers (15-7) scoreless until 3:14 remained in the quarter.

By that point, North Andover led 51-41 and was on its way to a second straight divisional quarterfinal appearance, where it will host Tuesday’s Methuen/Xaverian winner on Friday.

“We were able to get that separation,” said Tanglis. “Defensively, we were consistent. Newton North is a good team so it was a grind-it-out game. We’re excited for the next round.”

Newton North forward Teagan Swint, who entered averaging 35.2 points over his last five games, led the Tigers with 17 points and 10 rebounds. The junior drained a tough step back from the left wing in the third, giving Newton North its first lead at 35-32.

But North Andover battled back. In the end, Wolinski and the NA defense was too much for the Tigers to overcome. Newton North reached the semifinals last year and the state final the year before.

North Andover is now one win away from returning to the state semifinals. The Knights are using the experiences they gained last year in tough moments like Monday, when possessions are crucial and the score is close.

“My teammates did everything tonight,” said Wolinski. “They boxed out, they battled down low. Last year is over, but it’s important to know we have that experience. It’s incredible when we get in a tie game because we know we can do it again.”