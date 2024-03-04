No. 2 New Mission boys’ basketball dominant again, blows past No. 15 Monson into Division 5 quarterfinals

“We were going in and our starting point guard, Musa Fofana, wasn’t able to play due to personal reasons. He’s been the heart and soul for our team,” said New Mission coach Malcolm Smith. “Our energy was extremely low after that.”

Sophomore Solis Blue led the Titans (16-6) with 20 points, highlighted by two emphatic dunks, to dispatch the Mustangs (16-6).

No. 2 seed New Mission, fresh off a 42-point win over Hopkins Academy, cruised to another dominant boys’ basketball victory Monday — soaring past No. 15 seed Monson, 78-51, in a Division 5 second round matchup.

Senior Lawrence Davis added a double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds for the victors.

Advertisement

At the half, Smith told his team, “Go play ball. If we aren’t getting a good look in the first 9 seconds, we’re not being effective enough. If we gang rebound, we have the ability to stop the break.”

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

The Titans locked down and were great in defensive transition, limiting the Mustangs offensively and winning the battle on the glass. In addition, the Titans shot 71 percent in the second half.

“This may sound cliche,” said Smith, “but we’re taking it a game at a time.”

Division 1

Worcester North 78, Waltham 40 — Senior Teshaun Steele was dominant on both ends of the floor with 14 points, 8 rebounds, and 2 blocks for the top-seeded Polar Bears (21-0) in a second-round win over the No. 16 Hawks (18-4).

Division 2

Holyoke 73, Westwood 66 — Davian Diaz led all scorers with 23 points, while Aden Cabrera had 16 and Shawn Rivera 14 for the host No. 8 Purple Knights (15-7) in a second round win over the No. 9 Wolverines (14-8).

Division 3

Pittsfield 71, Watertown 45 — Makai Shepardson and Malachi Perry combined for 42 points for the third-seeded Generals (18-5) in a second round win over the 14th-seeded Raiders (14-8). Nunu Brown scored 7 points, and Brian Thompson added 6 more in the win.

Advertisement

Taconic 70, Pembroke 47 — Christian Maturevich scored 19 points and Jamal Sistrunk added 17 as the fourth-seeded Thunder (16-6) earned a second round victory over the 13th-seeded Titans (14-8).

Division 4

Burke 92, Case 56 — Jaeden Roberts scored a team-high 25 points along with 7 assists, and Jasaad Fenton notched a double-double with 17 points and 13 assists that propelled the sixth-seeded Bulldogs (18-4) past the No. 22 Cardinals (12-10).

“We’ve been scoring a lot of points so far,” said Burke coach Joe Chatman. “We’ve really been able to play our style.”

Malik Adamson chipped in with 13 points, and Jaeshawn Rogers flirted with a triple-double, adding 14 points, 9 rebounds, and 8 assists.

“We played a team that liked to shoot a lot of threes and [Joseph Case] shoots it well,” said Chatman. “We did a really good job limiting them on the perimeter. … Our scouting report was to run them off the line and we did just that.”



