Whether you’re playing in FCS or at Boston College, the goal is the same at the Combine: Make it to the NFL

Second, his numbers rivaled the rest of his position group. Laube’s 4.54-second 40-yard dash (including a 1.52 10-yard split, fifth best for all the running backs) and 6.84 in the three-cone drill (third best among all backs this week) are the sorts of stats that will inevitably draw the attention of teams at next month’s draft.

First, the running back from the University of New Hampshire was also asked to take some snaps while working as a wide receiver, a sign that some NFL teams might be willing to gamble on the versatility displayed by the 5-foot-10-inch, 206-pounder.

INDIANAPOLIS — If the goal for a small-school, under-the-radar prospect at the NFL Combine is to get noticed on a national level, then Dylan Laube did his job this past week.

And third, an old-school WWE-style celebration from Laube after a Saturday drill drew the attention of ESPN media personality Pat McAfee, who labeled Laube as a player who helped his predraft stock with his performance in Indianapolis.

Laube, who led FCS in all-purpose yards last season (209.5 yards per game), was also No. 2 in touchdowns (18) and points per game (10.8). In addition, he was third in kick return average (31.1 yards per return).

While the numbers are undeniable, the small-school bias still exists for Laube and others. However this week — and a week at the Senior Bowl in February — has provided the UNH product with an opportunity to quash the belief that he can’t compete against elite talent.

“I think the biggest takeaway from [the Senior Bowl] was seeing if I’m able to compete against the best of the best,” he said. " ‘Hey, like, am I ready for it?’ And I think I kind of showed I’m able to play that kind of caliber, and show everyone I truly belong.”

Laube, whose game plays like a slightly bulkier version of ex-Patriots running back Danny Woodhead (5-8, 204), would welcome the chance to stay in New England.

“That would be awesome. To be honest, that’s been my home the past decade. So that would be pretty cool,” said Laube, a Westhampton, N.Y., native who had an informal meeting with the Patriots while at the combine.

“One of their scouts, Matt Evans, actually went to UNH. So we’ve always talked a bunch and connected with him a bunch.”

Another pair of prospects from larger programs but still with local ties are Boston College’s Christian Mahogany and Elijah Jones. Jones made his mark with a 42½-inch vertical, best among all cornerbacks. In addition, the 6-1½, 185-pound Jones posted a 4.44 40 time, 10th overall in his position group.

Christian Mahogany hopes to become the latest Boston College offensive lineman to make his mark in the NFL. Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

Meanwhile, Mahogany, 6-3 and 314 pounds, is a powerful interior lineman who hopes to be the latest in a line of BC offensive linemen (like Dan Koppen, Damien Woody, Anthony Castonzo, and Tom Nalen) to make the leap to the NFL.

“Boston College, because of that lineage, those people, for me and hopefully those people after me, that’s why I went to BC,” Mahogany said. “It’s great to be here and great to show my skills at the next level.”

Like Laube, Mahogany’s local ties make the possibility of being taken by the Patriots enticing.

“It’s something I’ve been in that area for five years now, so, playing for the Patriots would be an experience for sure,” the New Jersey native said. “I’ve been there. I know who they are. I mean, obviously they’ve got a new coaching staff so I don’t know if they’ve watched me my whole career. But yeah, it would be nice to stay where you’ve been at.”

While Boston College standouts have been combine stalwarts over the years, players from Holy Cross have been few and far between. Wide receiver Jalen Coker and offensive lineman C.J. Hanson are the first Crusaders to get the call to Indy since Heisman finalist Gordie Lockbaum in 1988.

Holy Cross wide receiver Jalen Coker is trying to catch on with an NFL team after playing for an FCS program. Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Coker, a 6-1, 208-pound wide receiver who posted a 4.57 time in the 40 (faster than Florida State’s heralded receiver Keon Coleman), led FCS in touchdown catches last season with 15.

Like fellow small-school prospect Laube, he’s hoping to make the most of his chance this week.

“It’s a huge opportunity,” said Coker, who had 59 catches for 1,040 yards last season for the Crusaders. “I talk to C.J. about it all the time. We’re so excited to be here. We’re so honored to be here, just coming from Holy Cross, small-school guys. We just kind of have a chip on our shoulder, and really proud to represent it.”

Hanson, who called the opportunity a “blessing,” is a 6-5, 300-pounder who started all 11 games last season at right guard, ending as an All-ECAC selection.

“It was an incredible moment for both of us,” said Hanson, recalling the moment he and Coker got the invitation. “Putting your name with someone like that, Gordie Lockbaum, is incredible. Up for the Heisman Trophy, you can’t do that anymore at Holy Cross. So, it’s an incredible, incredible honor.”

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him @cpriceglobe.