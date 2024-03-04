Rafael Devers is aggravated by his errors at third base, and other Red Sox thoughts

As the Red Sox went through drills on Wednesday, Devers charged a ball that took a bad hop and rolled up his arm. Frustrated, he threw his glove at the ball and cursed.

Rafael Devers has always been below average at third base, something that is unlikely to change. But it’s not from lack of caring.

He fielded the next ball cleanly and shook his head as if to say, “Why can’t I do that all the time?”

Alex Cora believes a big part of the issue with Devers is that one bad play leads to another because he gets upset. That’s an issue for mental performance coordinator Rey Fuentes, who is around the team every day.

The Sox also are working with Devers on how he sets up before the pitch is thrown. That routine has been inconsistent.

Cora also has faith that playing a full season with Trevor Story will aid Devers. Story’s uncommon range will allow Devers to play closer to the line and have less ground to cover.

“That’s a different athlete,” Cora said.

However it works, the Sox need Devers to stay at third and improve as much as he can. They have Triston Casas established at first base and don’t want a 27-year-old designated hitter set to earn $313.5 million through 2033.

A few other observations on the Red Sox:

▪ Craig Breslow played a big role in convincing Jon Lester to make a two-day visit to camp. Lester respected Breslow as a teammate and agreed to put on the uniform again.

Given his bitter departure in 2014, it was a good sign. Lester has a lot to offer given his success on the field and the adversity he overcame.

▪ The cover of the 2024 media guide features Devers, Casas, Story, Brayan Bello, and Masataka Yoshida.

Kenley Jansen, the lone All-Star from 2023 and the fifth-highest-paid player, didn’t make it. That doesn’t seem like a coincidence given the persistent trade rumors.

The media guide also revealed the Sox have 35 staffers listed under “Baseball Research & Development.” That’s up from 33 last season.

They had nine in 2018. That increase is pretty typical in the game.

▪ Russell Nua, who worked for the Sox as a massage therapist since 2004, has retired. He was with the Diamondbacks before following Curt Schilling to Boston. Nua has five World Series rings.

Nua was replaced by Edwin Rodriguez, who had been with the Triple A staff.

▪ Arthur D’Angelo, who died Thursday at the age of 97, was likely a big part of your Fenway Park experience whether you knew it or not.

He was one of the founders of the Twins souvenir store across from the park on Jersey Street. It was a mandatory stop when we drove up to Fenway from New Bedford. Bet it was when you went to the park, too, and probably still is.

It had pennants and hats for every team in the league and what was surely the largest collection of Red Sox merchandise in the world. Many a tough decision was made over the years on how best to spend the money my dad doled out.

Arthur was inducted into the Red Sox Hall of Fame in 2018 and his family is now working with the team on a real estate venture in the area around the park.

It’s an impressive legacy for a man who immigrated to Boston from Italy in 1938 at the age of 12 and built a business with his twin brother, Henry, who died in 1987.

A celebration of Arthur’s life will be held from 1-3 p.m. Monday at Fenway Park.

▪ Condolences as well to Trevor and Brianna Wakefield on the deaths of their parents only five months apart. It’s profoundly sad and unfair and no uniform patch or other such memorial, however appropriate, will assuage their grief.

Given Tim and Stacy Wakefield’s devotion to charity, perhaps a fund-raising campaign that encompasses the team, Tim’s former teammates, and the fan base would be the most fitting way to pay tribute.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him @PeteAbe.