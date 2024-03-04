Four things to know about infielder C.J. Cron, whom the Red Sox signed to a minor league deal

Here are four things to know about Cron:

Cron, 34, has played for five major league teams over 10 seasons. He’s a career .260 hitter, with 187 home runs, and 604 RBIs. He figures to compete with Bobby Dalbec for playing time.

By signing infielder C.J. Cron to a minor league deal, the Red Sox are acquiring a veteran with power and experience.

He comes from a baseball family.

Cron’s father, Chris Cron, played two years in the majors and is currently an assistant hitting coach for the Oakland Athletics.

His brother, Kevin Cron, also spent two years in MLB. Their cousin, Chad Moeller, played in the majors from 2000-2010.

Cron grew up in Arizona, played at the University of Utah, and was drafted in the 44th round in 2008 but elected to not sign with the White Sox at the time.

Cron spent time on Cape Cod.

After strong seasons with the Utes in 2008 and 2009, Cron competed in the Cape Cod Baseball League in 2010 as a member of the Cotuit Kettleers.

He appeared in 19 games and compiled a .275 batting average, three home runs, and 13 RBIs. In one game against the Harwich Mariners, he finished 4 for 4 and spearheaded an 8-7 win.

That paved the way for a breakout 2011 season at Utah, when he led the nation in on-base slugging percentage and slugging percentage and earned Baseball America All-American honors.

The Los Angeles Angels selected him in the first round, 17th overall, in 2011. His experience in the Cape helped him evolve from an under-the-radar player to a highly coveted prospect.

He’s had a largely productive career.

While Cron has had some inevitable ups and downs over the years, his consistency has been impressive. He’s hit .250 or better in every full season he’s played but one and has belted 25-plus homers four times.

Red Sox fans may remember him from his time with the Rays, when he slugged 30 homers in 2018.

In 2022, he racked up 29 homers and 102 RBIs over 150 games in an All-Star season in Colorado.

Last year, those numbers dipped to 12 homers and 37 RBIs over 70 games between the Rockies and Angels.

Many believe his power to left field could line up nicely in Boston with the Green Monster in play. In 16 games at Fenway Park, he’s hit .328 with six home runs and 13 RBIs.

He’s had a string of bad injury luck.

Cron underwent season-ending knee surgery to stabilize his patella in 2020 after just 13 games with the Tigers.

Back, groin, wrist, and hand injuries held him back in stretches in 2021 and 2022, and a lingering back injury limited him last year.

Trevor Hass can be reached at trevor.hass@globe.com.