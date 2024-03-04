Monday’s spring training report: Red Sox lineup is a little overmatched vs. Tigers’ Tarik Skubal

BREAKDOWN: The Sox ran out what essentially amounted to a minor league roster, seemingly unfair with Tarik Skubal on the hill for Detroit. Skubal carved up the Red Sox lineup through three innings of one-hit ball, striking out six in that span. “He’s good, man,” manager Alex Cora said. “We’ve seen him for a while now and he keeps growing. The stuff was electric. The cutter is good but that four-seamer is a game-changer.” Ceddanne Rafaela hit his first home run of the spring, a solo shot, off Tigers reliever Tyler Holton in the fourth inning.

Advertisement

NEXT: The Sox play a home game against the Rays at 1:05 p.m. Tuesday. Garrett Whitlock is scheduled to start opposite Tampa Bay’s Naoyuki Uwasawa. The game will be on NESN.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him @byJulianMack.