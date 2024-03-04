Sunday’s frustrations made it clear: The Revolution are short on strikers

Unfortunately for the Revolution, the result left fans frustrated — unlike last year’s home-opening 3-0 victory over the Houston Dynamo before 13,176.

The stands were occupied by die-hard supporters — some of whom have been with the team since the inaugural season in 1996 — and, apparently, thousands of newcomers. This was the largest home-opening gathering since the venue opened as CMGI Field in 2002.

FOXBOROUGH — Revolution home-openers often are anonymous affairs, attendance discouraged by climate. Not Sunday. The Revolution attracted 29,293 for their first game of the MLS season at Gillette Stadium, a 1-0 loss to Toronto FC .

This was an opportunity to capitalize on the turnout, leave everyone feeling positive, and encourage them to return. But that is not how it often plays out for the Revolution, who are 14-10-8 before home attendances of 29,000-plus. Victories less than half the time.

Supporters continue to come back, though, and they are expected to do so this season. Revolution officials are projecting average attendances of 28,000, which would top last year’s team record of more than 23,000 per game.

Why didn’t the Revolution come through Sunday? Is not strong home support supposed to provide a difference-making edge?

Actually, supporters did their part with a rousing, choreographed presentation in the Fort. The team responded valiantly, competing to the end. Combining application and motivation is not always enough in sports, though.

The Revolution lost because Toronto matched them on compete, and Lorenzo Insigne converted what Revolution coach Caleb Porter called a “rabbit out of a hat” goal.

Last year, Toronto made Insigne the league’s highest-paid player at $15 million, expecting him to produce similar finishes. He has rarely done so, and this was the only time Toronto has converted in two games. But coach John Herdman appears to have organized the TFC defense and convinced all, including Federico Bernardeschi, to tirelessly track down opponents.

Bernardeschi, who is earning $6.2 million annually, joined the team along with Insigne last year and became a center of controversy. He clashed with coach Bob Bradley, who was fired. Toronto finished in last place, winning only four matches. But the Reds’ investment in Bernardeschi and Insigne could pay off this year.

Meanwhile, the Revolution appear to be buying in to Porter’s strategy, which means dedication to defending. The team displayed cohesion in eliminating CA Independiente in the CONCACAF Champions Cup, qualifying for a Round-of-16 home matchup with LD Alajuelense of Costa Rica on Thursday.

However, the Revolution roster does not include anyone with the finishing ability of Insigne, who has more than 200 career goals. Captain Carles Gil regularly produces highlight reel moves and last week landed a goal that topped Insigne’s for degree of difficulty, but he is a playmaker, not a forward.

So far this season, the Revolution’s greatest vulnerability has proven to be the striker position. Giacomo Vrioni, briefly a Bernardeschi teammate at Juventus, has struggled — he missed the Toronto game and will miss the Alajuela match because of suspension. Bobby Wood (knee) is injured. That forced Tomás Chancalay to play up front; he did provide a threat, but the Revolution missed him on the left wing.

Simply put, they need another forward. Last year’s roster included five strikers, former coach Bruce Arena stressing competition for the starting role. Jozy Altidore, Gustavo Bou, and Justin Rennicks have departed and not been replaced.

Despite fervent support from an announced crowd of nearly 30,000 on Sunday, the Revolution were unable to deliver a result. Mark Stockwell/Associated Press

Porter needs to solve the depth problem. A proven, powerful figure such as Christian Benteke, who led D.C. United to a 3-1 win over the Revolution on Opening Day, would be great. The Revolution missed out on him when they had the chance two years ago.

More likely, the solution up front would be someone similar to Cucho Hernández, who played for Porter in Columbus. Vrioni and Wood make the right runs and have honed their positional sense, but they need service and haven’t displayed the ability to conjure goals when nothing seems to be going right. Chancalay has shown those qualities, but only when he has space on the wing.

The Revolution can point to failings at forward for contributing to both league losses, the first time they have opened 0-2-0 since 2017. Vrioni’s 25th-minute red card against United meant the Revolution competed with a numerical disadvantage. His absence proved costly against Toronto, and could do so again against Alajuelense.

Vrioni could well go on to have a successful season, but there is little evidence he — or anyone on the Revolution roster — will achieve the goal totals of Benteke or Insigne. Goal-scorers come in many shapes and sizes, from the 6-foot-3-inch Benteke to the 5-3 Insigne. The Revolution must find a forward to fit their needs, which means a player who can not just be No. 3 at the position, but challenge for a starting role.

High-priced recruits do not guarantee results, judging by Toronto’s experience last season. But TFC’s failings probably should not be blamed on Bernardeschi and Insigne, who teamed to win the 2020 European Championship with Italy. If you bring in top-level performers, there is a risk of clashing with coaches, and/or struggling to adjust to a league with unique and often unfathomable rules. It is up to administrators and coaches to figure out how to blend talent.

Fact is, the Revolution will need to make a bold move if they are to challenge this season, and due to cap rules, they do not have significant funds available to lure an impact player. Good luck petitioning the league to expand their salary structure, or for Apple to donate funds as it did for Leo Messi.

Unless something like that happens, though, there could be more matches as frustrating as Sunday’s.