Marquette’s Tyler Kolek, Rhode Island native, to miss at least final two games of regular season with abdominal injury

MILWAUKEE — Marquette guard Tyler Kolek will miss at least the final two games of the regular season as the 2022-23 Big East player of the year recovers from an oblique injury.

The abdominal injury already caused the Rhode Island native to miss Marquette’s 89-75 loss at Creighton on Saturday. Marquette (22-6, 13-4 Big East) was ranked fifth and Creighton 12th at the time.

Marquette announced Monday that Kolek won’t play Wednesday against No. 1 UConn and Saturday at Xavier. He'll be re-evaluated before the start of next week’s Big East Tournament in New York.