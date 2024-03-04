Thai court acquits former PM Yingluck Shinawatra on charges of mishandling government funds

BANGKOK (AP) — A Thai court on Monday acquitted former Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra, now living in exile, on charges of mishandling expenditures for a government project in 2013.

The action comes shortly after her brother Thaksin Shinawatra, who also previously served as prime minister, was released on parole for corruption-related offenses. Last year, he returned home after more than a decade of self-imposed exile, and was detained in a hospital for six months before being granted clemency because of his age and ill health.

Thaksin’s release, after almost two decades of antipathy between his populist political machine and Thailand’s conservative royalist ruling class, raised speculation that Yingluck also might be returning soon.