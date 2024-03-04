As ‘zombie fires’ smolder, Canada braces for another season of flames

While so-called “zombie fires,” a term recently popularized in the Canadian media, are an annual phenomenon in parts of the country, never have so many fires been reported in a single winter, raising fears that many may flare up again aboveground.

This year’s fires could be especially bad in two of the country’s most fire-prone provinces, where nearly 150 of the blazes that started during last year’s season are still burning this winter under snow-covered ground.

OTTAWA — Canada’s emergency preparedness minister is warning that this year’s wildfire season will be worse than the record-breaking season of 2023, when thousands of fires burned tens of millions of acres and set off plumes of smoke that enveloped major US cities, including New York and Washington.

The “zombie fires” persist during winter because porous peat and moss ground cover in northern areas act as underground fuel for them.

The risk of wildfire in Canada has grown because of climate change, which increases the hot, dry, and gusty conditions that have caused drought, according to research published last summer by World Weather Attribution, a group of scientists who model how climate change impacts extreme weather.

Given drought conditions in parts of Western Canada and other extreme weather effects, Harjit Sajjan, Canada’s emergency preparedness minister, said it was not surprising that the wildfire forecast was “alarming.”

He added that climate change “is the reality that we face, and we need to get ready for it.”

Many of the underground fires — which are burning in the provinces of British Columbia and Alberta — don’t pose an increased risk of triggering wildfires in the spring because they are in places so charred that there is no vegetation left to burn.

But others are in areas that droughts have turned into tinderboxes, prompting fears that they will cause fires to erupt aboveground once spring arrives.

Last year’s wildfires burned about 48 million acres of forest across Canada, an area roughly the size of Finland, and a staggering increase of 170 percent over the previous year, according to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Center.

Smoke from the fires, particularly blazes that burned in Quebec, wafted as far south as Florida and blanketed several cities in the United States and southern Canada in a noxious cloud.

The drought in Western Canada is now entering its third year and is a major factor behind fears of an even worse 2024 fire season, particularly in British Columbia and Alberta.

Both provinces have already seen new aboveground wildfires this year, prompting Alberta to declare a start to its wildfire season about a week before the traditional March 1 beginning date.

Snow could still fall in the spring and tame the existing fires and help with the dry conditions, said Mike Flannigan, a professor of wildfire science at Thompson Rivers University in Kamloops, British Columbia.

But this year, he added, forecasts suggest continued dryness and warmer-than-usual temperatures.

About 93 fires left over from last year have continued to burn underground through the winter in British Columbia, while 55 are burning in Alberta, according to their provincial governments.

Such winter fires are common in both provinces, as well as in Yukon, but, in British Columbia, there are usually no more than about 15, experts said, adding that this year’s higher tally has left them surprised and worried.

“There’s no historical analogue to what we’re seeing right now,” Flannigan said. “Most years they’re not a big deal. But, now, a lot of these fires have the potential that when the snow melts and it gets warm, dry, and windy to actually grow again. So it is a serious issue.”

No overwinter fires have been recorded in the forests of Quebec, the eastern province that sent smoke billowing into the United States and, at one point, across the Atlantic Ocean to Europe. Quebec generally lacks the peat and moss soil of the western provinces that serve as fuel for winter fires.

Since the winter fires are underground and can produce little or no visible smoke, tracking them can be a challenge. The wildfire service for British Columbia said that it relied on sensors in airplanes and satellites to look for heat, though snow cover reduces their effectiveness.

Still, some fires have been visible to the naked eye.

“Even on the minus 40, minus 42 Celsius days, we were still seeing smoke,’’ said Sonja E.R. Leverkus, the senior fire lead at Northern Fire WoRx, a private wildfire fighting service in a remote section of northeastern British Columbia. “So much that as you drove you’d be smelling the smoke and coughing in your truck.”

In a typical year, melting snow seeps into the ground, where winter fires burn and snuffs most of them out. But this year there has been far less snow than usual, said Leverkus, who holds a doctorate in fire ecology.

“I am 6 foot 2, and there have been times in the past few years that snow on my apple orchard has been well above my hips,” she said, adding that there was less than 1 foot on the ground.

Sajjan, the emergency preparedness minister, said Canada was better prepared this year to fight fires and evacuate communities. While provinces and territories are responsible for fighting fires, federal money has provided for the training of an additional 600 firefighters across the country.

In Fort Nelson, British Columbia, Leverkus, whose crew numbers more than 100 at the peak of fire season, said she was still haunted by the eight deaths among firefighters in Canada last year. Two of them occurred in areas near where her crews were working.

“Last year was horrible,” she said. “My crew and I, we listen to what the land is telling us. And the land is telling us that it’s dry, and the animals are telling us that it’s dry and to be ready.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.