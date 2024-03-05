The platform of this ‘Party’ calls for tyranny

So Eric John Meyer’s “The Antelope Party” has a certain timeliness on its side — along with Meyer’s considerable creative gifts — as it tells a disquieting tale of innocence lost, or, rather, innocence crushed.

The arrival of Super Tuesday underscored the not-so-super fact that one of the two likely presidential nominees has made no secret of his admiration for authoritarian leaders, seeing them not as cautionary tales but as role models who have mapped out a repressive path for others to follow.

CHELSEA — This is, unfortunately, exactly the right moment for a play about fascism.

In its allegorical portrait of a society that slides, bit by bit, into tyranny, “The Antelope Party” contains DNA from Orwell’s “Animal Farm,” and of course “1984,” as well as “Invasion of the Body Snatchers” and Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

Now at Apollinaire Theatre Company under the direction of Brooks Reeves, “The Antelope Party” weakens a bit in Act Two, as its ominous aura of creeping dread gives way to overly on-the-nose explication. But the chill generated by Meyer’s play — his reminder that when it comes to preserving democracy, we stand on the slipperiest of slopes — never quite dissipates.

Most of the action takes place in an apartment in western Pennsylvania where a group of five nerdy “bronies” regularly meet. A brony — this is an actual thing — is an adult fan of the animated children’s TV series “My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic.” The series featured magical, multi-hued horses who live in a land called Equestria and have names like Princess Celestia, Rainbow Dash, Twilight Sparkle, and Shutterfly.

It’s undeniably weird but also kind of touching to see how much these equine cartoon characters and the series itself matter to Ben (Demetrius Fuller), Maggie (Christa Brown), Shawn (Evan Turissini), Rachel (Brit Garner), and Doug (Alex Leondedis). In a solid cast, Turissini is a standout, his Shawn registering as needy and scary by turns.

(The cast also includes Danielle Fauteux Jacques, Apollinaire’s artistic director, as a mysterious woman named Jean who insists that 9/11 was “an inside job.”)

Wearing iridescent wigs and costumes (the imaginative costume design is by Elizabeth Rocha), the bronies engage in role-playing, enacting story lines inspired by the series. The apartment where they meet is a riot in color — pink is prominent — with small pony figurines strewn across a coffee table. The set was designed by Joseph Lark-Riley, who also handled the excellent sound design, in which, at key moments, hoofbeats reverberate like thunderclaps.

When the bronies applaud, they fist-bump as if their hands are hooves. Being bronies gives their lives meaning, or at least a feeling of belonging, as well as friendships and possibly romance.

“There’s a Pony out there for every Pony,” says Ben. “And you can always trust a Pony.” Hmm.

Their fantasy world begins to crumble when Maggie is pulled into a car and abducted by members of the community’s Neighborhood Watch. Stranger still, Maggie later denies that she was abducted, vaguely calling the episode a “misunderstanding.” When she rejoins the bronies, Maggie seems … different.

Soon, the leaders of the community’s Neighborhood Watch — who are never seen — begin to consolidate power. First they claim they are vital to stopping crime and preventing the “dogs” from taking over. Then, with the participation of the increasingly mercurial Shawn, they beat up the “gutter punks” who have established a camp near the highway, claiming they are dangerous. A surveillance state begins to take shape.

The bronies are being pressured by other bronies to sign a loyalty pledge to the Antelope Party, an outgrowth of the Neighborhood Watch. Conversion hardens into coercion.

When the bronies speak of animals now, it is with a much different intent. Maggie tells a parable of a time when “the United States belonged to the antelope,” only to be usurped by “dogs and coyotes.” The antelopes, she says, “see a prophecy in their dreams: that one day they will banish the mongrels and take back their country.”

Shawn, meanwhile, busies himself with the rewriting of history. You can’t help but wonder: What will the next chapter of our history look like?

THE ANTELOPE PARTY

Play by Eric John Meyer. Directed by Brooks Reeves. Presented by Apollinaire Theatre Company. At Chelsea Theatre Works, Chelsea. Through March 17. Tickets $30. 617-887-2336, apollinairetheatre.com









